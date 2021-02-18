Juniper Networks Receives 'AA' Rating in CyberRatings.org Inaugural Enterprise Firewall Product Ratings

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced that CyberRatings.org — a new member-based organization that provides unbiased ratings, technical reports and expert advice led by the founders of NSS Labs — has given the SRX Series Firewall an "AA" rating for Enterprise Network Firewalls.

Juniper® SRX 4600 Firewall achieved an overall product rating of "AA" in security effectiveness, management, SSL/TLS performance and customer feedback. Most notably, the SRX rated as an "AAA" in security effectiveness, with an exploit block rate of 99.5% — the second-highest security effectiveness score achieved, outscoring several industry competitors.

CyberRatings.org, founded by NSS Labs founder and former CEO Vik Phatak, struck a deal with NSS Labs to license their testing data after the former testing powerhouse ceased operations in October 2020. CyberRatings.org published Product Ratings for Enterprise Network Firewall (formerly Next-Generation Firewall) based on the NSS Labs test data.

Juniper's rating in CyberRatings.org Enterprise Network Firewall test is the latest in a growing number of accolades from the security industry, building upon Juniper's "Recommended" rating by NSS Labs in their 2019 Data Center Security Gateway test and, most recently, from ICSA Labs Advanced Threat Defense test for Q4 2020 for achieving 100% block rate against malware with zero false positives.

"We're extremely proud of the 'AA' rating from CyberRatings.org as it represents quantitative proof that the Juniper SRX Firewall is one of the most effective NGFWs on the market," said Samantha Madrid, VP of Security Business and Strategy at Juniper Networks. "The results of this test and overall product rating are the culmination of Juniper's perseverance in proving effectiveness in an NGFW use case and a key part of our continued efforts to transform Juniper's security business to execute on our Connected Security strategy."

"Juniper's excellent results are the continuation of an upward trend. Anyone waiting on the sidelines to make sure Juniper maintains its commitment to security should take these findings to heart," said Vikram Phatak, CEO of CyberRatings.org.

