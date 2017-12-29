Juniper Pharma Services' co-founder awarded CBE in the Queen's New Year's Honours List

Dr. Davies has been granted one of the United Kingdom's most prestigious awards in recognition of his contribution to science and his ground-breaking achievements in pharmaceutical research and drug development.

"This is such a wonderful honor. Martyn has done so much to advance pharmaceutical science across the world and is a wonderful human being as well," said Robert Langer, David H. Koch Institute Professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Alicia Secor, President and Chief Executive Officer at Juniper Pharmaceuticals, said: "We are extremely proud of Martyn as he receives this incredible honor. It is richly deserved given his consistently excellent academic and commercial contribution to drug research and pharmaceutical product development and the remarkable contribution he has made to the industry."

Now an advisor to the board of Juniper Pharmaceuticals and Chair of Juniper's Scientific Advisory Board, Dr. Davies is also an Emeritus Professor at the School of Pharmacy within The University of Nottingham. Dr. Davies co-founded Molecular Profiles (now Juniper Pharma Services) in 1997 and has played a significant role in the contract development and manufacturing organization's rapid growth and expansion over the last 20 years having worked on several hundred products, including over half of the world's top 20 blockbuster drugs. In 2013, the company was acquired by Columbia Laboratories (now Juniper Pharmaceuticals). Dr. Davies originally qualified as a pharmacist, with first-class honors before earning his PhD from the Chelsea School of Pharmacy (now King's College) in 1984. He joined the University of Nottingham in 1985 and went on to become Head of School from 2000 to 2003.

During his academic career, Dr. Davies has published 425 scientific papers and supervised over 70 PhD students and mentored over 40 postdoctoral fellows. He is a Fellow of the Controlled Release Society, UK Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists, Royal Society of Chemistry, American Institute of Biological Engineering and Royal Pharmaceutical Society of Great Britain and sits on the editorial boards of many journals including the Journal of Controlled Release, Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences and European Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences.

