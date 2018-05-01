Juniper Pharmaceuticals to Report First Quarter 2018 Results on May 10, 2018

Conference Call Scheduled for 8:30 a.m. EST

News provided by

Juniper Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

07:00 ET

BOSTON, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Juniper Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: JNP) ("Juniper" or the "Company"), will hold a conference call on May 10, 2018, to discuss the financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018, as follows:

Date:                  

May 10, 2018


Time:                 

8:30 a.m. EST


Dial-in numbers:   

Toll free: (1-866-374-4635) (U.S.), (1-855-669-9657) (Canada), or



International: (1-412-902-4218)

Audio webcast (live & archive): www.juniperpharma.com, under 'Investors' or click here.

The teleconference replay will be available approximately one hour after completion through Thursday, March 15, 2018, at 1-877-344-7529 (U.S.), 1-855-669-9658 (Canada) or 1-412-317-0088 (International). The replay access code is 10119657.

The archived webcast will be available for one year via the aforementioned URLs.

About Juniper Pharmaceuticals

Juniper Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s core businesses include its CRINONE® (progesterone gel) franchise and Juniper Pharma Services, which provides high-end fee-for-service pharmaceutical development and clinical trials manufacturing to clients. Please visit www.juniperpharma.com for more information.

Juniper Pharmaceuticals™ is a trademark of Juniper Pharmaceuticals, Inc., in the U.S. and EU.

CRINONE® is a registered trademark of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, outside the U.S. and of Allergan plc in the U.S.

Investor Contact:  
Laura Perry or Heather Savelle
Argot Partners 
212-600-1902
laura@argotpartners.com 
heather@argotpartners.com

To receive Juniper's press releases, SEC filings or calendar alerts by email click here.  
Follow us on LinkedIn  

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/juniper-pharmaceuticals-to-report-first-quarter-2018-results-on-may-10-2018-300639511.html

SOURCE Juniper Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.juniperpharma.com

Also from this source

Apr 25, 2018, 08:00 ET Juniper Pharmaceuticals Licenses Intravaginal Ring (IVR) Platform...

Mar 21, 2018, 08:30 ET Juniper Pharmaceuticals Appoints Richard Messina to Board of...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Juniper Pharmaceuticals to Report First Quarter 2018 Results on May 10, 2018

News provided by

Juniper Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

07:00 ET