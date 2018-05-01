Juniper Pharmaceuticals to Report First Quarter 2018 Results on May 10, 2018

Audio webcast (live & archive): www.juniperpharma.com, under 'Investors' or click here.

The teleconference replay will be available approximately one hour after completion through Thursday, March 15, 2018, at 1-877-344-7529 (U.S.), 1-855-669-9658 (Canada) or 1-412-317-0088 (International). The replay access code is 10119657.

The archived webcast will be available for one year via the aforementioned URLs.

About Juniper Pharmaceuticals

Juniper Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s core businesses include its CRINONE® (progesterone gel) franchise and Juniper Pharma Services, which provides high-end fee-for-service pharmaceutical development and clinical trials manufacturing to clients. Please visit www.juniperpharma.com for more information.

Juniper Pharmaceuticals™ is a trademark of Juniper Pharmaceuticals, Inc., in the U.S. and EU.

CRINONE® is a registered trademark of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, outside the U.S. and of Allergan plc in the U.S.

Investor Contact:

Laura Perry or Heather Savelle

Argot Partners

212-600-1902

laura@argotpartners.com

heather@argotpartners.com

