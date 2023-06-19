Juniper Research: Retail Spend over Chatbots to Reach $12bn Globally in 2023, as ChatGPT and Other Models Drive Disruption Outside Asia Pacific

News provided by

Juniper Research

19 Jun, 2023, 02:00 ET

BASINGSTOKE, England, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Juniper Research, the foremost experts in messaging markets, has found that global retail spend over chatbots is forecast to reach $12 billion in 2023; growing to $72 billion by 2028. Increasing by 470% over 5 years, much of this growth will be driven by the emergence of cost-effective open language models, most notably ChatGPT, in regions such as North America and Europe.

Open language models consist of large neural networks that are trained on substantial quantities of online information and learn through low levels of human supervision. They are implemented into chatbots to automate functions such as customer support, marketing and payment processing.

A complete analysis is available in the new report, Chatbots: Market Forecasts, Sector Analysis & Future Strategies 2023-2028.

ChatGPT: The Great Disruptor

The report predicts that the development of open language models will become a key driver for retail spend growth amongst small and medium retailers that were previously unable to invest in chatbots. Research author, Frederick Savage argued: "Chatbots have historically been a low priority for omnichannel strategies owing to the high cost of training AI-based algorithms. However, ChatGPT has significantly disrupted this trend; lowering the cost of implementation of chatbots for smaller retailers."

Asia Pacific to Account for 85% of Global Spend in 2023

Additionally, the report forecasts Asia Pacific will account for 85% of global retail spend over chatbots, despite only representing 53% of the global population. Messaging apps, including WeChat, LINE and Kakao have built strong partnerships with a wide array of online retailers, resulting in high levels of confidence in chatbots as a retail channel.

However, the report predicts that the release of open language models will drive growth outside of Asia Pacific. By 2028, 66% of spend is forecast to be attributable to the region, as online retailers in other areas, such as North America and Europe, implement chatbots into retail activities. To maximise this growth outside of Asia Pacific, the report urges vendors to target online retailers in these two regions.

View the Chatbots research: https://www.juniperresearch.com/researchstore/operators-providers/chatbots-trends-research-report

Juniper Research provides research and analytical services to the global hi-tech communications sector; providing consultancy, analyst reports and industry commentary.

For further details please contact Sam Smith, Press Relations
T: +44(0)1256 830002
E: [email protected]

SOURCE Juniper Research

Also from this source

Juniper Research: Unified Threat Management Spend to Surge to $14.8 Billion Globally by 2028, as the Threat Landscape Intensifies

Juniper Research: Shanghai Ranked World's Number 1 Smart City in 2023, due to Superior Connectivity & Data Systems

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.