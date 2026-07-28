Juniper Square Launches New AI-Powered Fund Admin Oversight Agent for GPs

The new Admin Oversight Agent, called Fay, reviews every fund administrator deliverable automatically, reducing risk and saving time for CFOs and controllers by catching errors before they reach auditors or investors.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Juniper Square, the operations partner to more than 2,300 private markets GPs, today announced its new Admin Oversight Agent, Fay. In June, Juniper Square introduced Headless GPX and opened its fund operating system to any AI a GP chooses to use. At the time, co-founder and CEO Alex Robinson previewed what was coming next: "JunieAI drives a family of GPX Agents we'll be launching soon. They're fund-aware, compliant, high-precision AI built natively into GPX." This is the first of those agents.

The Admin Oversight Agent's first job is reducing risk. Errors that today surface at audit, or worse, in an LP's capital account statement, get caught before the package ever leaves the CFO's desk. The Admin Oversight Agent prevents restatements, auditor rework, and difficult calls to investors. In addition, review work that previously consumed days of senior staff time each close now happens in minutes, cutting financial statement review time by ~80% for busy CFOs and controllers, with reviewers seeing only the exceptions that need their judgment.

"GPs carry direct fiduciary responsibility for what their fund administrators produce, yet today most GPs still review each deliverable by hand," said Michael Megaw, SVP of Enterprise Platforms at Juniper Square. "Manual processes are highly error-prone, add cost, and when those errors reach LPs, damage hard-earned trust. The Admin Oversight Agent replaces manual reviews with AI-powered, expert oversight, saving time and giving GPs confidence that what leaves their desk is accurate."

The Admin Oversight Agent began as an internal tool. Juniper Square's own fund administration team, which oversees more than $300 billion in assets under administration, built it to review its own work, and the agent now reviews every deliverable the team produces before it reaches a client. The checks were hardened against hundreds of real close packs from some of the world's largest and most complex GPs. Juniper Square is now putting that same review in the hands of any GP, whichever administrator they use. For clients who choose Juniper Square as their fund administrator, the Admin Oversight Agent is already part of the service—one example of how the firm's technology investments flow directly into the quality of its administration services.

"The Admin Oversight Agent gives us real assurance before financials go out to our investors, and helps us sleep at night knowing that we've got a better set of eyes looking at them," said Dylan Boudreaux, CFO, ApexOne Investment Partners.

How the Admin Oversight Agent works

The Admin Oversight Agent ingests the documents produced by third-party fund administrators or internal accounting staff, including financial statements, partner capital account statements (PCAPs), and supporting workbooks, and runs more than 150 accuracy and consistency checks across them. The checks catch everything from straightforward footing errors to numbers that don't match across reports and balances that don't track across quarters. Every finding cites its source documents, so reviewers can investigate issues before the package is finalized.

At the center of the Admin Oversight Agent is a simple architectural choice: AI reads the documents, extracting figures from unfamiliar layouts and flagging the kind of pattern an experienced reviewer would catch on sight, while every calculation runs in deterministic code. The same math, the same answer, every run. The reasoning comes from AI, but the math never does.

"The Admin Oversight Agent is the byproduct of a decade spent inside how fund administration actually works, including the workflows, edge cases, and the things that go wrong across thousands of GPs and countless administrators," said Robinson. "Any GP can ask a model to check their numbers as a one-off. Building something a CFO can actually rely on takes more than a good model; it takes a check library tested against real failures, math that never drifts, and the institutional knowledge to know what to check in the first place. The Admin Oversight Agent is the foundation of a new agentic shadow accounting stack that changes what it means to oversee a third-party administrator."

The Admin Oversight Agent works from any file, whichever administrator produced it, with no setup required. Because it runs on Juniper Square's GPX platform, it already has the customer's entity structure, LP roster, and prior-period numbers at hand, and customers can add their own checks to the standard library.

The Admin Oversight Agent is available for purchase inside GPX today and works with any fund administrator, with no integration or data onboarding required. Once admin deliverables are loaded into Juniper Square, the agent begins its work within seconds. To learn more, visit junipersquare.com/platform/admin-oversight-agent.

About Juniper Square

Juniper Square is trusted as the operations partner by more than 2,300 private markets GPs worldwide, connecting technology, data, and fund administration services to help GPs fundraise efficiently, streamline operations, and improve the investor experience. Our unified platform centralizes data and connects LPs and GPs across every workflow—including fundraising, investor onboarding, compliance, treasury, and reporting. Today, more than $1 trillion in LP capital is managed through Juniper Square. For more information, please visit junipersquare.com.

SOURCE Juniper Square