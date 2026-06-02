Juniper Square Goes Headless, Opening the Fund Operating System to Any AI

Private markets workflows and data now accessible to any AI agent or LLM the GP chooses, governed by Juniper Square's trust and controls model.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Juniper Square, the operations partner to more than 2,300 private markets GPs, today introduced Headless GPX, making every capability in GPX, its fund operating system for the private markets, accessible to Claude, Microsoft Copilot, ChatGPT, and any MCP-compatible client. Coverage spans the full fund stack: fundraising, investor relations, fund accounting, general ledgers, payments, compliance, and more.

"For more than a decade, Juniper Square has been building the fund operating system for private markets GPs," said Alex Robinson, co-founder and CEO of Juniper Square. "Today our platform spans more than 45,000 investment entities, 750,000 unique LPs, 1.25M positions, and $1T in active LP capital. We've spent those years encoding the investor and fund knowledge graph, the operations workflows, and the trust model private markets run on. We've also invested for years in making that foundation available via API. With Headless GPX, GPs can now use all of it in their agentic workflows and with LLMs of their choice—getting best-of-breed AI, the power to unleash agents over their business without giving up control of their fund operating system, and the freedom to swap models as the AI landscape evolves."

Unlike horizontal AI integrations built on top of generic databases, Headless GPX is built on the data model and ontology that already govern how IR, CFO, and compliance teams operate. Agents inherit the connections between every fund, asset, investor, prospect, and position, and work through a tool surface built for the full set of private markets workflows. Authentication, permissions, and audit are inherited from the customer's existing Juniper Square configuration, so agents operate within the same trust boundary as the humans on the team.

Headless GPX is also the controls gateway to the GP's fund operating system. As agentic workflows proliferate inside firms—employee-built agents, third-party agents, agents-of-agents—keeping the fund operating system intact becomes more important, not less. Headless GPX makes Juniper Square the single, regulated control plane for that activity: every agent operates within the customer's existing permissions, audit trail, and compliance posture. GPs get the upside of agents without giving up control of the system of record.

For IR teams, an analyst working in Claude or Copilot can build a fully formatted investor tear sheet ahead of an LP meeting, pull a customized pipeline report for the weekly fundraising standup, or draft a personalized investor email that draws on the recipient's position, recent activity, and prior communications.

For CFO and compliance teams, a controller working in ChatGPT can accelerate the period-close by generating PCAPs, ticking and tying fund financials, ensuring LPA and side letter terms are met, running analysis on underlying GL variances, flagging investors with stale AML/KYC documentation, and drawing attention to low cash balances in advance of investor distributions.

"We've been waiting for something like this," said Katie Riester, Head of Investor Relations at Felicis Ventures. "The ability to pull Juniper Square investor data directly into Claude or Copilot and have it just work, with all the context and controls already in place, is exactly how IR teams should be operating. Imagine quickly asking for an LP tear sheet before a meeting, right inside the AI tool I'm already using. That's the kind of workflow that could really change how IR teams operate."

"Headless GPX is the open surface," said Robinson. "Inside the platform, JunieAI drives a family of GPX Agents we'll be launching soon: fund-aware, compliant, high-precision AI built natively into GPX and available via MCP. Customers get both best-of-breed AI built for the private markets inside our platform, and the freedom to bring the same data and trust model into whichever AI environment they choose."

Headless GPX ships with a purpose-built toolset designed for how IR, CFO, and compliance teams actually work—not a 1:1 wrapper of every API endpoint. Coverage will expand rapidly. Write capabilities, agent-driven actions (such as sending a portal invitation), and a headless LP Portal—extending the same MCP surface to LPs themselves—are on the near-term roadmap.

It is now live in limited Beta with select customers. To learn more, visit www.junipersquare.com/gpx/headless.

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About Juniper Square

Juniper Square is trusted as the operations partner by more than 2,300 private markets GPs worldwide, connecting market-leading technology, data, and fund administration services to help GPs fundraise efficiently, streamline operations, and improve the investor experience. Our unified platform centralizes data and connects LPs and GPs across every workflow—including fundraising, investor onboarding, compliance, treasury, and reporting. Today, more than $1 trillion in LP capital is managed through Juniper Square. For more information, please visit junipersquare.com.

SOURCE Juniper Square