Juniper Square Acquires Sightglass to Bolster AI Capabilities for Private Markets Investor Relations

Acquisition integrates purpose-built AI technology into the Juniper Square platform, enabling IR teams to automate high-stakes diligence workflows and reduce response times by up to 90 percent.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Juniper Square, the operations partner to more than 2,000 GPs, today announced the acquisition of Sightglass, an AI-native due diligence questionnaire (DDQ) automation company. The acquisition reinforces Juniper Square's position as the all-in-one provider capable of helping finance and investor relations teams unify their data across workflows and adopt purpose-built AI.

The Sightglass technology addresses the single most requested technology need from investor relations teams today.

"IR teams are currently drowning in a growing volume of complex diligence requests, and generic tools simply cannot parse the terminology and nuance of institutional private markets," said Jay Farber, General Manager, GPX. "This is not just a product addition; it is a strategic expansion of our AI platform. By connecting DDQ automation to the investor and fund data already inside Juniper Square, we are helping firms deliver accurate, audit-trailed responses in a fraction of the time."

As institutional fundraising becomes more competitive, the burden of due diligence has reached a breaking point. Standard frameworks have nearly tripled in complexity, often requiring 40 to 60 hours of manual work across IR, finance, compliance, legal, and other operations teams to respond to a single request. By integrating Sightglass's agentic AI directly into the Juniper Square platform, GPs can now automate these high-stakes workflows, reducing response times by up to 90 percent while ensuring 100 percent source-verified accuracy.

Unlike horizontal AI tools, the Sightglass technology was built specifically for the private markets. Key capabilities include:

Automatic ingestion: The app ingests questionnaires in any format and automatically populates the questions inside the platform.

The app ingests questionnaires in any format and automatically populates the questions inside the platform. First-draft completion: AI generates a first draft from the firm's proprietary knowledge base, enabling teams to start with a nearly complete response.

AI generates a first draft from the firm's proprietary knowledge base, enabling teams to start with a nearly complete response. Dynamic source modeling: Every answer includes precise page-level citations for instant verification.

Every answer includes precise page-level citations for instant verification. Cross-functional collaboration: The app supports real-time collaboration, allowing users to see teammates' activity and eliminating the need for version control.

The app supports real-time collaboration, allowing users to see teammates' activity and eliminating the need for version control. Human-in-the-loop workflow: Designed for accountability, the system tracks every edit and approval through a full audit trail.

The acquisition marks another milestone in Juniper Square's ongoing mission to modernize the private markets ecosystem.

"Joining Juniper Square is the natural next step to automate the most tedious parts of fund operations," said Thomas Buley, Sightglass Founder and CEO, now Director of Product Management at Juniper Square. "The firms that win the next decade of fundraising will be those that leverage their own relationship history and data narrative to respond to LPs with unprecedented speed and accuracy."

About Juniper Square

Juniper Square is trusted as the operations partner to more than 2,000 private markets GPs worldwide, connecting market-leading technology, data, and fund administration services to help GPs fundraise efficiently, streamline operations, and improve the investor experience. Our unified platform centralizes data and connects LPs and GPs across every workflow—including fundraising, investor onboarding, compliance, treasury, and reporting. Today, more than $1 trillion in LP capital is managed through Juniper Square. For more information, please visit junipersquare.com.

SOURCE Juniper Square