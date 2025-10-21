Juniper Square Launches the First AI CRM Purpose-Built for Private Markets Investor Relations

Powered by JunieAI, the AI CRM automates investor relations workflows to help IR teams raise more capital and strengthen LP relationships



SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Juniper Square , the fund operations partner to more than 2,000 private markets GPs, today announced the launch of its AI CRM for Investor Relations – the first CRM purpose-built for private markets fundraising. As an investor system of record, Juniper Square's AI CRM for Investor Relations uses the power of JunieAI to automate manual tasks, enrich investor data, and surface actionable insights to help investor relations teams raise more capital and strengthen LP relationships.

While the private markets have grown rapidly, fundraising teams have been left behind by outdated technology. Most GPs still rely on decades-old legacy systems, CRMs built for M&A teams, or generic tools that require costly customization, painful integrations, and ongoing maintenance. As fundraising becomes increasingly competitive and private wealth plays a larger role across asset classes, IR teams need modern, purpose-built tools that support how they actually work.

"For too long, IR teams have been overlooked. They've been asked to win a modern fundraising race using a patchwork of outdated, generic tools," said Jay Farber, General Manager of GPX at Juniper Square. "Our purpose-built AI CRM sets a new standard, giving private markets IR teams a solution that understands the intricacies of their work and nuance of their industry, so they can work smarter, move faster, and operate with the efficiency required in today's fundraising environment."

Built for private markets, with AI capabilities designed for IR needs.

Built from the ground-up and leveraging over a decade of expertise in designing technology for the private markets, Juniper Square's AI CRM for Investor Relations makes fundraising smarter at every step. Its capabilities support the unique requirements of investor relations—from tracking LP commitments, to onboarding investors with digital subscriptions and KYC tools, to deploying built-in data rooms, to managing integrations with industry data sources, and more.

"Juniper Square's CRM gives us one centralized and comprehensive view of our investor relationships so we can make the most timely and informed decisions around capital raising," said Christina Jordan, SVP, Head of Marketing & Investor Relations at Denholtz. "It's the purpose-built and customizable solution we need in the private markets, and we're excited for the ways new AI features will continue to automate and streamline our fundraising operations."

Powered by JunieAI, Juniper Square's AI CRM for Investor Relations gives IR teams the automation and intelligence required to raise more capital and strengthen LP relationships, including:

Monitoring and summarizing LP activity, ensuring IR teams always have the full picture of their investor relationships.

Two-way integration with Google's and Microsoft's email and calendar systems that automatically keeps CRM contact records up-to-date, eliminates hours of tedious data entry work, and maintains data permissions and confidentiality.

In-app chat, giving IR teams not only the ability to get answers from their CRM data, but also to quickly take actions such as summarizing meeting transcripts, sharing documents, or sending data room invites.

Every LP touchpoint matters, and with the AI CRM mobile app, it's easier than ever to capture details on-the-go. IR teams can quickly access data, log notes, and send communications from their device, while the built-in voice note recorder captures details in the moment and translates them into clear, structured notes. The AI CRM also offers flexibility: IR teams can use it as a standalone solution, or pair it with Juniper Square's complete suite of investor management technologies to maximize impact.

About Juniper Square

Juniper Square is the fund operations partner to more than 2,000 private markets GPs worldwide. Our unified platform connects software, data, and fund administration services to help firms scale faster, streamline operations, and enhance the investor experience. Juniper Square's technology brings LPs and GPs together and powers everything from fundraising and onboarding to treasury, reporting, and business intelligence. Today, more than 40,000 funds, 650,000 LP accounts, and $1 trillion in LP capital are managed through Juniper Square.

