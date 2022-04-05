Junipero Gin Announces Partnership with San Francisco Giants

As part of the three-year deal, the Giants will host Junipero Gin sampling events at Oracle Park, promote the brand in local television placements, and feature Junipero Gin celebrating "San Francisco Unfiltered" on Oracle Park's scoreboard and in-park signage.

"As a local brand with roots in San Francisco, we are proud that Junipero will enhance the ballpark experience for both the team and their fans," said Dan Leese, President and CEO of Hotaling & Co., Junipero Gin owner and producer. "Our proximity to Oracle Park and our support for the community make this a natural partnership that we are excited to see come to life."

"The Giants are proud to extend our partnership with Hotaling & Co., a local brand whose values and objectives align with ours", said Jason Pearl, Senior Vice President and Chief Business Development Officer of the San Francisco Giants. "Like the Giants and our food and beverage partners at Bon Appetit, Hotaling & Co. strives to offer their customers an extensive and quality array of products."

The deal will see Junipero Gin become an official gin partner of the franchise until late 2024.

About Junipero Gin

Based in San Francisco, Junipero Gin fearlessly led the birth of American craft gin in 1996. Junipero is Spanish for juniper berry, the main botanical in gin. Hell bent on elevating juniper & citrus flavors, the distilling team forged a new path by crafting each batch of Junipero in a small copper pot still, scouring the globe for the most expressive botanicals, and boldly bottling at an unfiltered 98.6 proof. Decades later Junipero is still made by hand in San Francisco and celebrates those who break with convention to pursue an original path. For more information on Junipero, visit JuniperoGin.com.

About Hotaling & Co.

Hotaling & Co., the leading San Francisco distiller & importer, creates, curates, and builds artisanal brands of unmatched character and quality. Hotaling & Co., originally named Anchor Distilling Company, was established in 1993 and is credited with releasing America's first craft whiskey (Old Potrero) and American craft gin (Junipero Gin) after Prohibition. In 2010, Anchor Distilling Company was sold to a business partnership that included Tony Foglio and London's oldest wine and spirit merchant, Berry Bros. & Rudd and began expanding to incorporate a collection of super-premium artisanal spirits imported from around the world. In 2017, Anchor Distilling became Hotaling & Co. The new name is a nod to one of Anchor Distilling's most beloved small batch whiskies (Old Potrero Hotaling's Whiskey) and to the San Francisco legend A.P. Hotaling, who came out West during the Gold Rush and quickly became one of the most reputable spirits dealers in the country. Today, Hotaling & Co. celebrates exciting growth and achievements; marking its 29th year of distilling and its 12th year of commercially uniting likeminded distillers from around the world to share the passion and raise the bar.

Hotaling & Co.'s portfolio includes Luxardo Liqueurs & Cherries, Nikka Whisky, Junipero Gin, HINE Cognac, Convite Mezcal, Kavalan Whisky, Denizen Rum, HIRSCH Selected Whiskeys, Writers' Tears Whiskey, Old Pulteney Whisky, Speyburn Whisky, Balblair Whisky, Arran Whisky, Old Potrero Rye Whiskey, and more. Visit www.HotalingandCo.com for a full list of brands.

About San Francisco Giants

One of the oldest teams in Major League Baseball, the 139-year old franchise moved to San Francisco from New York in 1958. After playing a total of 42 years in Seals Stadium and Candlestick Park, the team moved to the privately constructed, downtown ballpark on the corner of 3rd and King. 2022 marks the Giants 23rd season at Oracle Park. The organization is widely recognized for its innovative business practices and baseball excellence having been named in the past decade the Sports Organization of the Year by Street & Smith's Sports Business Journal and Organization of the Year by Baseball America. Oracle Park is also the only ballpark in the country to have earned Silver, Gold and Platinum LEED certification for an existing building.

Since opening its gates, Oracle Park has become internationally-renowned as a premier venue in the world of both sports and entertainment. On the diamond, more than 63 million spectators have witnessed a number of magical moments, including a franchise record 107-win season in 2021, three World Series Championships (2010, 2012 & 2014), the raising of five National League Pennants and eight playoff appearances. On June 13, 2012, the organization's first-ever Perfect Game was thrown by Giants ace Matt Cain. On July 10, 2007, San Francisco was the center of the baseball universe when it hosted the 78th Major League Baseball All-Star Game. The ballpark has played host to some of music's biggest acts, including Lady Gaga, Beyoncé & Jay Z, Ed Sheeran, the Rolling Stones, the Eagles, Bruce Springsteen and the E-Street Band, Green Day and Billy Joel. It also was the site of the 2018 Rugby World Cup Sevens.

Off the field, the Giants have one of the premier community outreach programs in professional sports. Through its community outreach programs and award winning Junior Giants Program, the Giants and the Giants Community Fund work with corporate and non-profit partners to raise awareness, educate and generate interest in a variety of issues important to both their fans and community including education/literacy, violence prevention, health and youth recreation and fitness.

