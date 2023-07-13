Junk King Debuts Dumpster Bags: The Ultimate Convenience in Junk Removal

News provided by

Junk King

13 Jul, 2023, 09:40 ET

Neighborly-Backed Franchisor Introduces Innovative, Sustainable Way to Simplify Junk Removal Nationwide

SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Junk King, the nation's most eco-friendly junk removal service, has officially announced the nationwide launch of the JK Dumpster Bag, an innovative solution designed to revolutionize junk removal. With a focus on convenience, sustainability and cost-effectiveness, Junk King's JK Dumpster Bags presents individuals and businesses alike with a simple option for eliminating unwanted junk and reclaiming valuable space.

Continue Reading
Junk King
Junk King

Featuring an impressive capacity of three cubic yards, Junk King's Dumpster Bags can accommodate up to a remarkable 3,000 pounds of junk and clutter. Designed with convenience and affordability in mind, the bags are compact, easy to set up, and readily available for immediate use. Homeowners and businesses in need of flexibility can fill the bag at their leisure and easily schedule a hassle-free pickup, streamlining the junk removal process for any project without the need for excessive equipment.

"We are thrilled to introduce the JK Dumpster Bag, as they offer a professional and efficient solution for customers, especially those who need to tackle smaller projects. We understand that not every job requires a large dumpster, and our JK Dumpster Bag provides the perfect balance of ease and affordability," said Lisa Merry, Brand President of Junk King. "This is a great addition to our range of services and a testament to our commitment to delivering innovative solutions to our valued customers."

The launch of the JK Dumpster Bag represents a significant milestone for Junk King, solidifying their dedication to customer satisfaction and environmental responsibility. Priced at $27.99, these bags are both cost-effective for customers and provide Junk King franchise owners an additional revenue stream to support their bottom line. As part of Neighborly, the world's largest home services company, Junk King is well positioned to leverage the JK Dumpster Bag rollout nationwide.

In addition to the company's professionalism, eco-friendly recycling and award-winning customer service, businesses and residents alike choose Junk King because of the brand's state-of-the-art technology systems that allow customers to schedule a pick-up in real time. With the online booking system all it takes is a few clicks and within a matter of minutes Junk King can be scheduled and the job can be completed.

For more information about Junk King and the JK Dumpster Bag services, please visit https://www.junk-king.com/services/jk-dumpster-bag.

About Junk King
Founded in 2005, Junk King was started by two friends in a two-car garage in San Carlos, California. In 2010, the company began expansion efforts through franchising. Today, Junk King is part of Neighborly, the world's largest home services company, and is the second largest junk removal company in North America with more than 170 locations and nearly 600-plus trucks on the road. Junk King saves consumers time and money by eliminating unwanted clutter quickly and efficiently as well as being best known for its professionalism, advanced technology programs and commitment to recycling, repurposing and reusing materials.

For more information about Junk King, please visit www.junk-king.com/. To inquire about franchise opportunities, visit www.junk-king.com/franchising/.

SOURCE Junk King

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.