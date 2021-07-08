JUNKBOTS World Builds to Radioactive Heights through Partnership with HEXBUG Inc. and Wind Sun Sky Entertainment

An exciting all-new, interactive experience, JUNKBOTS is converging the best in play, story, entertainment, and technology, allowing fans to immerse themselves like never before to kick off season two of the JUNKBOTS toys hitting shelves with an all-new environment-based JUNKBOTS Factory Collection playsets. Adding to the fun, JUNKBOT Jack Static, has received a cryptic message on his radio, setting in motion an epic journey of adventure, mystery, and awesome junk builds alongside a team of inventive, hilarious and "butt-kicking" Bots - all in this new CGI Web Series and Roblox Junk-based universe.

"We are always looking to innovate and the expansion into Roblox and a larger presence on YouTube is a prime example of our forward thinking," said Tony Norman, Co-Founder, and CEO, Innovation First International. "We took our que directly from kids and delivered an expansive new play experience that spans across multiple platforms that truly immerses them into the JUNKBOTS metaverse through the blend of gaming, play and entertainment. Our partnership with multi-platform entertainment company Wind Sun Sky has allowed us to take this to a whole new level."

Dropping this Summer 2021 is a new JUNKBOTS toy line, an 8-part YouTube series and a Roblox story game that all intersect to create a thrilling, multi-platform experience. Kids will fall in love with their favorite characters through the comedy and adventure of the series and immerse themselves in this rich universe of JUNKBOTS by teaming up and joining the race to save the city alongside their friends in a multi-chapter Roblox story game. All combined, these awesome content extensions are positioned to support and expand the toy line that includes custom codes embedded into the packaging that allow kids to unlock exclusive Roblox swag online.

"I can proudly say that the JUNKBOTS universe roll out is a rich, engaging and boundary pushing cross-platform narrative experience for fans and future fans of this amazing toy." said CEO and EP Catherine Winder, WSS. "Storytelling and worldbuilding is our expertise, and the JUNKBOTS web series by our phenomenal team dares to take things a step further cross platform. Fans will laugh and become inspired as they watch in awe, then continue the story on Roblox and with their toys."

The JUNKBOTS Roblox game offers hours of content, with multiple mini-games within each Mission and dozens of playable set pieces. Players can further immerse themselves with a unique "playground experience" where they can come together, socialize, customize their worlds, and explore in between playing story episodes. Groundbreaking technology heightens Roblox user expectations even more by introducing stunning graphics, animations, and cinema-worthy cut scenes.

The JUNKBOTS toy line includes multiple sets in the collection - each depicting a unique interactive environment. The JUNKBOTS mission, should you choose to accept it, is to investigate every nook and cranny to find the hidden JUNKBOTS in the ultimate, advent-style unboxing experience.

In Season 2, there are 16 all-new JUNKBOTS to collect that come with power modules for light and motion that allow you to plug into a whole new experience. With an interlocking pipe-building system, you can pull pipes directly off the wall to deconstruct and reconstruct for alternate builds. The JUNKBOTS Factory Collection will be available starting in late August at multiple retailers, and all toys will feature unique codes to unlock more great junk on Roblox.

Fans will be able to get in on the action as JUNKBOTS launches on Roblox and YouTube in late July 2021 and in-store late August. For more information on JUNKBOTS, visit www.JUNKBOTS.com . Follow the web series on HEXBUGS YouTube channel.

ABOUT HEXBUG:

Since its inception in 2007, HEXBUG was designed to give children a positive experience with robotics at a young age, fostering a life-long love for STEM. The success of their sister program, VEX Robotics , and their passion for technology was the main catalyst fueling HEXBUG's creation. People are drawn to the HEXBUG brand for the products' intelligent attributes, fun play patterns, eye-catching packaging, and the high quality of the brand. Today, the brand boasts product lines that span beyond their namesake micro robotic creatures.

ABOUT WIND SUN SKY ENTERTAINMENT:

Wind Sun Sky Entertainment is a Canadian multimedia company led by former LucasFilm executive, Catherine Winder (Invincible, The Angry Birds Movie 1 & 2, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Robert Kirkman's Secret History of Comics). Based in Vancouver, Wind Sun Sky Entertainment (WSS) builds franchises with a focus on creator-driven content for the global marketplace, producing in all mediums including interactive, film, television (live action and animation), podcasts, mobile apps and games. Under the WSS umbrella is Skybound North, which provides a unique U.S. based partnership with Skybound Entertainment LA, one of the most innovative media studios in the industry. WSS developed and produced the smash hit Invincible, an animated 8 X 1 hr. dramatic adaptation of Robert Kirkman's comic book for Amazon Prime. The company also produced the first of its kind live interactive animated event series based on an adaptation of the successful Canadian mobile game My Singing Monsters (115+ million players). Other projects include the adaptation of the Snap Ships toy (Playmonster) into a universe and web series. The company is currently in production on Camp Bonkers a game, kids' variety show (YouTube and Toonavision), and an APP an Audibles podcast for its property Death By Unknown Event and Psi COPS a 26 part animated series for CORUS/Adult Swim Canada. https://windsunsky.com .

