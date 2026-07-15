JUNKLESS® Launches Nationwide NIL Contest to Crown Its First College Athlete Brand Ambassador -- With Livvy Dunne Choosing the Winner

Female College Athletes Can Enter the JUNKLESS Athlete Collective Contest This Summer for a Chance to Win a Semester-Long NIL Brand Deal; Nine Finalists Also Take-Home Cash and Product

JERICHO, N.Y., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JUNKLESS®, the high-growth, better-for-you snacking brand, and makers of award-winning JUNKLESS Chewy Granola Bars and newly launched JUNKLESS Protein Bars, today announced they're teaming up with brand partner and NIL pioneer, Livvy "Olivia Dunne" and The Livvy Fund on a national contest that will award one female college athlete with an official, paid NIL brand deal through the JUNKLESS Athlete Collective, with Dunne selecting the winner.

JUNKLESS Athlete Collective NIL Contest

This program puts meaningful support and a genuine platform behind the winner. Being part of the JUNKLESS ambassador program will give these athletes incredible exposure and will help them build their own personal brand and create a launchpad they may leverage for future brand deals. The grand prize includes $4,500 in cash, a semester's supply of JUNKLESS for the winner and her team, the official title of JUNKLESS Athlete, and monthly content features across the brand's social platforms from late September through December. Nine additional finalists each receive $1,000 and product.

"Providing support and working to secure equal opportunities for female athletes in college sports is a cause dear to our brand partner, Livvy Dunne," said Chris Pruneda, COO, JUNKLESS. "Livvy blazed the trail in female NIL deals and is still the highest-earning female college athlete ever and we're proud to contribute to the continued growth in opportunities for them with this program."

"When I started out, female athletes didn't have a roadmap for NIL — we built it ourselves", said Olivia (Livvy) Dunne. "That's why I started the Livvy Fund – to help provide resources and opportunities for female athletes in college to build their platforms for long-term success - and it's why I'm excited to join my partners at JUNKLESS (my favorite protein bar!) for this contest! One real, paid deal can change the trajectory of an athlete's career, and I want to help open that door along with JUNKLESS. I'll be looking for entries that are creative, authentic, and impossible to scroll past."

Entering is simple: athletes currently rostered on a US-based women's college or collegiate athletic team for the 2026–2027 academic year post a video featuring JUNKLESS Protein and/or Granola Bars to Instagram during the entry window and work to organically drive views. Athletes can post unlimited entry videos through September 15th, and the ten most-viewed entries will advance to judging, and Livvy Dunne will select the winner based on creativity, originality, and brand engagement. The winner will be named in late September 2026.

No purchase is necessary to enter. For full rules and details on contest prizes, eligibility and entry, visit junklessfoods.com/junklesscontest.

About JUNKLESS® Foods Founded in 2018, JUNKLESS® is on a mission to make indulgent, junk-free snacks your tastebuds and family will thank you for. It began with their award-winning line of delicious Chewy Granola Bars made with real ingredients like 100% whole grain oats and less sugar than the leading national brand and in 2025 JUNKLESS upgraded another popular snack staple to an indulgent new level with JUNKLESS® Protein Bars. With 15g of protein, high fiber, low sugar, and no artificial colors, flavors or sweeteners, they are proving once again that snacks that are better-for-you can actually taste amazing as well, delivering functional indulgence so you can snack smarter, any time of day. For more information on JUNKLESS, visit JUNKLESSFoods.com and follow the JUNKLESS journey on Instagram @JUNKLESSFoods, TikTok @JUNKLESSFoods and Facebook @JUNKLESSFoods.

About the Livvy Fund: The Livvy Fund provides female athletes with education and opportunities to build lasting personal brands, maximize their NIL potential, and create long-term success beyond their athletic careers.

Media Contact Rachel Powell, Powell PR, 516.314.7730, [email protected]

SOURCE JUNKLESS