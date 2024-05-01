JUNKLESS Unveils New Look and First-Ever Marketing Campaign

Chewy Granola Bar Brand Debuts New Packaging, Launches New Flavor and Announces New Distribution

NEW YORK, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JUNKLESS Chewy Granola Bars are skyrocketing to success, leading the category with unparalleled growth. Fresh off a record-breaking quarter, the brand is seizing the momentum by unveiling refreshed packaging, a new logo, and colorful new website. Accompanied by a dynamic marketing campaign urging consumers to "de-junk" their lives, JUNKLESS is poised to revolutionize the granola bar market.

JUNKLESS Logo JUNKLESS Before and After

Following the acquisition of JUNKLESS by Impact Capital, the Private Equity group of Mike Repole's family office just six months ago, the brand has undergone a remarkable transformation. With vibrant colors, playful typography, and engaging "speech bubbles" highlighting product benefits like "no fake stuff!", the brand's new look is set to captivate a broader audience -- there's a flavor for everyone in the family. The new packaging is rolling out nationwide now. JUNKLESS is cleaning up the snack aisle one bar at a time!

In tandem with the brand refresh, a robust marketing campaign centered around "de-junking your life" is set to launch today. The campaign features strategic partnerships, including with The Home Edit , inclusive of custom content and co-branded social media giveaways. In addition, the brand will execute influencer collaborations, social media activations, billboards, digital and retail media, as well as in-store displays.

JUNKLESS is also adding to its line-up by introducing a new flavor: Double Chocolate Chewy Granola Bars. True to the brand's ethos, these bars boast simple, clean ingredients, including 100% whole grain oats and less sugar than the leading national brand, so you can snack more and JUNKLESS -- no AI (artificial ingredients) here!

With backing from Impact Capital and a leadership team with billion-dollar brand-building experience, JUNKLESS is primed for national prominence. The brand had a record-breaking quarter and is on track to double the business, achieving more than 100% growth compared to last year. With national retailer support from Walmart and Kroger to recent distribution deals with key retailers like HEB, Giant Eagle, Shaw's, and Jewel, JUNKLESS is solidifying its market presence in a big way.

"With a fresh new look, expanded distribution, and a powerful marketing push, the sky is the limit for JUNKLESS Chewy Granola Bars," said Brian Camus, President of JUNKLESS. "The 'JUNKLESS' trademark carries immense potential that can touch any category -- we're committed to transforming it into a megabrand and we're just getting started."

JUNKLESS makes delicious chewy granola bars made with real, simple ingredients like 100% whole grain oats, that contain less sugar than the leading national brand. The name says it all! JUNKLESS has none of that "FAKE STUFF" like artificial flavors, colors or preservatives. The bars are Non-GMO and contain NO high-fructose corn syrup or hydrogenated oils. You'd never know it because they taste so good and come in six great flavors: Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Chip, Strawberry, Cinnamon Roll, Oats & Honey, and Double Chocolate (NEW).

About JUNKLESS Foods

Tired of snacks with more fake stuff than a reality show and ingredient lists longer than your weekend chores? We were too. That's why, in 2018 we decided to make our own and kept it simple. No artificial ingredients that sound like they came from your 8th grade science class. Just the good stuff that you've heard of like 100% whole grain oats, organic honey, natural peanut butter, real strawberry pieces, and dark chocolate chips. We got your snack (and your back)! Our mission at JUNKLESS is to de-junk your snacking, one delicious, chewy granola bar at a time. We're starting in the snack bar aisle but we'll be de-junking other aisles soon enough! For more information on JUNKLESS, visit JUNKLESSFoods.com and follow the JUNKLESS journey on Instagram @JUNKLESSfoods and Facebook @JUNKLESSfoods .

