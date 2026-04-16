JunkStart selects Ripley PR as agency of record, emphasizing simple and scalable franchising opportunities

The new partnership will educate potential owners on the benefits of investment in the disruptive junk removal service

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ripley PR, a global public relations agency specializing in skilled trades, franchising and manufacturing, has been selected as the public relations agency of record for JunkStart, the first-ever pay-by-weight junk removal franchise. The new partnership will raise awareness and provide third-party validation for JunkStart's groundbreaking business model, highlighting the opportunities that exist for franchise owners seeking a combination of B2C and B2B revenue.

Ripley PR has been named as the public relations agency of record for JunkStart, the first-ever pay-by-weight junk removal franchise.

"As we bring a transformative approach to an established industry, we need clear communication to educate potential franchisees about what makes our model so streamlined and easy to scale," said Daniel McCarty, founder of JunkStart. "Nobody is better suited for this job than Ripley PR, an agency with unequalled experience in the residential service and franchising sectors."

While most junk removal services charge by volume, an approach that can be inconsistent and vague, JunkStart equips its trucks with scales, employing a proprietary pay-by-weight method that ensures immediate, transparent pricing. Bolstered by this unique model, the San Antonio-based franchise has its eye on expansive growth. They offer potential owners a chance to join an industry that is both need- and want-based, and that has proven resilient throughout economic cycles.

"Our depth of experience in the franchising world, combined with our specialization in home services, puts us in a unique position to promote JunkStart and drive awareness for opportunities with their brand," said Heather Ripley, founder and CEO of Ripley PR. "This is the kind of story we love to tell, one that involves innovation, grit and singular opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs."

Ripley PR's reputation in the franchising and home service industries encompasses multiple honors. The agency has been named one of Entrepreneur's Top Franchise Suppliers for eight years in a row and maintains membership in the internationally recognized Worldcom Public Relations Group. No strangers to innovation, Ripley PR is known for their own unique blend of creative earned media strategies, industry-specific expertise and business acumen.

To learn more about JunkStart, visit https://junkstartfranchising.com.

To learn more about Ripley PR, visit https://www.ripleypr.com or call (865) 977-1973.

About JunkStart

JunkStart is an emerging junk removal franchise redefining the industry with its proprietary, pay-by-weight pricing model. Founded in 2022, the San Antonio-based brand replaces outdated, volume-based estimates with transparent, data-driven pricing powered by onboard scale technology. Designed for scalability and built on a foundation of honesty and operational excellence, JunkStart is empowering franchise owners to build high-growth businesses while delivering a better customer experience. For more information about JunkStart, visit https://junkstartfranchising.com.

About Ripley PR

Ripley PR is an elite, global B2B public relations agency specializing in home service and building trades, manufacturing and franchising. The agency has been recognized by the Corporate Livewire Prestige Awards as PR Agency of the Year (2025-2026) and by the Merit Awards as Best Communications/PR Agency (2025). Offering a full range of strategic communication services, including award recognition, crisis management and media relations, Ripley PR uses a blend of strategic business acumen and creative public relations branding to tell compelling stories and deliver measurable results.

Ripley PR is also a member of The Worldcom Public Relations Group, the world's leading partnership of independently owned PR agencies with more than 110 offices and approximately 2,000 communications professionals across 45 countries on six continents. For more information, visit ripleypr.com or call 865-977-1973.

SOURCE Ripley PR