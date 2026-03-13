Ripley PR CEO Heather Ripley chosen as a Women We Admire honoree

The award recognizes female leaders who are driving innovation and influence across a wide range of industries

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Heather Ripley, the founder and CEO of Ripley PR, a global public relations agency specializing in the home service and skilled trades, manufacturing, B2B tech and franchising industries, has been recognized by the Women We Admire as one of its 2026 Top Women Leaders, recognizing her impact on the communications industry.

Recognizing Leadership in Public Relations

Heather Ripley, founder and CEO of Ripley PR, has been named a 2026 Top Women Leader by Women We Admire, recognizing her leadership and impact in the public relations industry.

Every year, the Women We Admire team evaluates candidates across a wide range of industries, including business, media, healthcare, technology and public service. Honorees are selected based on their professional achievements, leadership within their organizations, industry influence and their ability to drive significant impact within their fields.

Ripley's career reflects the type of leadership and industry impact Women We Admire seeks to recognize.

A Vision for Purpose-Driven Public Relations

"Skilled trades, manufacturing, construction and other essential service businesses play a critical role in everyday life, yet their stories and expertise are often underrepresented," Ripley said. "Our goal has always been to help these companies share their knowledge, build credibility and gain the recognition they deserve."

Since founding Ripley PR in 2013, she has helped the company grow into an award-winning global public relations agency serving clients throughout the United States and abroad. Under her leadership, Ripley PR has earned national recognition from high-powered industry leaders. It has been named to Newsweek's America's Best PR Agencies list and has been repeatedly recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as one of the Best PR Agencies for Franchises.

In addition to Ripley PR, Ripley has launched two other PR agency divisions designed to serve specialized audiences. In 2018, she founded Orange Orchard, an agency focused on supporting animal welfare organizations. In 2025, she launched Adventure PR, which focuses on supporting brands in the outdoor, RV and adventure travel industries.

Elevating the Skilled Trades

Having grown up with both a father and grandfather who spent their careers in the skilled trades, Ripley developed a deep respect for the men and women who pursue these demanding careers and perform the essential work that keeps our communities running. She saw firsthand the dedication and expertise required to keep homes, businesses and communities running. Those experiences continue to fuel her passion for helping elevate the voices of skilled trades professionals and ensuring their contributions receive the recognition they deserve.

Her strategic approach blends creativity with business insight to help brands build awareness, strengthen reputations and achieve measurable growth.

"Each year, we review hundreds of nominations and conduct independent research to identify leaders who are making a meaningful impact in their industries," said a spokesperson from Women We Admire. "Heather Ripley stood out for her exceptional leadership, depth of experience, and the influence she continues to have in her current role and throughout her career."

Through Ripley's guidance, Ripley PR has helped clients position themselves as leaders in their markets and secured coverage in major news outlets and a wide range of national, regional and industry trade publications.

To learn more about Ripley PR, visit ripleypr.com or call (865) 977-1973. To learn more about The Women We Admire, visit thewomenweadmire.com/.

About Ripley PR

Ripley PR is an elite, global B2B public relations agency specializing in home service and building trades, manufacturing and franchising. The agency has been recognized by the Corporate Livewire Prestige Awards as PR Agency of the Year (2025-2026) and by the Merit Awards as Best Communications/PR Agency (2025). Offering a full range of strategic communication services, including award recognition, crisis management and media relations, Ripley PR uses a blend of strategic business acumen and creative public relations branding to tell compelling stories and deliver measurable results.

Ripley PR is also a member of The Worldcom Public Relations Group, the world's leading partnership of independently owned PR agencies with more than 110 offices and approximately 2,000 communications professionals across 45 countries on six continents. For more information, visit ripleypr.com or call 865-977-1973.

SOURCE Ripley PR