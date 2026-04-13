Ripley PR wins top honor in global Merit Awards for Adventure PR launch

The recognition highlights the agency's successful debut of its new specialty division

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ripley PR, an elite global public relations agency specializing in skilled trades, franchising, manufacturing and B2B technology, announced today it has earned first place in the 2026 Merit Awards for Marketing & Communications in the category of Best Product or Service Launch for its 2025 campaign launching Adventure PR, a division of Ripley PR.

Ripley PR has earned a first place Merit Award for Marketing & Communications in the Best Product or Service Launch category for its 2025 campaign announcing the agency's new division, Adventure PR.

"The launch of Adventure PR came together as a natural next step for us," said Heather Ripley, founder and CEO of Ripley PR. "We were already working with tourism and outdoor-focused clients, so we developed a more focused strategy to better serve that space. It was a true collaborative effort to establish credibility quickly and position Adventure PR as a go-to partner in the outdoor recreation industry."

Adventure PR is a dedicated division focused on the outdoor recreation economy. It supports brands across RV, marine, powersports and adventure travel and tourism, building on Ripley PR's experience in B2B communications and strong media relationships. The launch earned national media coverage, established an ongoing thought leadership platform, including a recurring column in RV Business magazine, and quickly drove new inbound inquiries from brands looking for expert communications support.

Established in 2022, the Merit Awards highlight the achievements of global industries and the markets they serve, honoring organizations that contribute to the continued growth of their industries worldwide. The program includes seven award categories open to all organizations and is judged by a panel of respected journalists, executives, consultants, entrepreneurs, educators and Merit Awards staff.

"Earning recognition like we have with the Merit Awards is especially meaningful because it validates our strategy and the team's hard work," Ripley said. "It reinforces that our approach is resonating within the industry and helps further build trust with both our current and prospective clients."

In 2025, Ripley PR took home the gold as the Best Communications/PR Agency, and its subsidiary, Orange Orchard, also took top honors for the Best Public Service Campaign for a Small Agency. Ripley PR has also been recognized by Forbes and Newsweek as one of America's Best PR Agencies and by Entrepreneur as one of the Best PR Agencies for Franchises.

To learn more about Ripley PR, visit https://www.ripleypr.com or call (865) 977-1973.

About Ripley PR

Ripley PR is an elite, global B2B public relations agency specializing in home service and building trades, manufacturing and franchising. Ripley PR was named one of America's Best PR Agencies by Forbes Magazine in 2021 and by Newsweek as one of America's Best PR Agencies for 2024. The agency has also earned a spot on Entrepreneur Magazine's annual list of Best PR Agencies for Franchises for seven consecutive years. Offering a full range of strategic communication services, including award recognition, crisis management, and media relations, Ripley PR uses a blend of strategic business acumen and creative public relations branding to tell compelling stories and deliver measurable results.

Ripley PR is also a member of The Worldcom Public Relations Group, the world's leading partnership of independently owned PR agencies whose members provide clients with on-demand access to in-depth communications experts. For more information, visit www.ripleypr.com or call 865-977-1973.

About the Merit Awards

The Merit Awards, created in 2022, honor individuals and organizations who have demonstrated outstanding achievements in shaping and advancing their industry. Currently, seven awards programs are open to all organizations operating within each of the categories. Judges include respected journalists, executives, consultants, entrepreneurs, educators, and the Merit Awards staff. For more information, visit https://www.merit-awards.com/.

SOURCE Ripley PR