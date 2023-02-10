JUNO Advances Human Connection with VisitPITTSBURGH

Community platforms showcased at leading event for business events professionals

DALLAS, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JUNO is advancing digital transformation with clients embracing software to impact events, community, and learning. The company is pleased to announce today the launch of a new platform from VisitPITTSBURGH specifically for the city's event planners.

Virtual education sessions, a library of resources, and up-to-date content about the city are all available through VisitPITTSBURGH's POP platform. Planners will be able to host and collaborate with other planners in their own private online meeting rooms on POP as well.

"VisitPITTSBURGH launched the Planners On Pittsburgh (POP) community platform to empower planners to create great experiences by sharing, learning, and engaging with each other. As a former planner, I understand the value of a trusted community of peers," says Andrew Ortale, Chief Sales Officer at VisitPITTSBURGH. "We approached JUNO because they shared our vision. JUNO had the expertise and technology to bring our POP to life."

Ortale will be interviewed online at 3pm Eastern February 15 by JUNO's Director of Engagement Megan Martin. "Moonshots: VisitPittsburgh Transforming Digital Engagement" is accessible by registering here .

Community marketing is on the rise, with an increasing number of budget dollars allocated to enabling digital connection among customers or users. An SAP study showed organizations with online communities recognized a return of almost 4.5x.

JUNO's recommendation engine is artificial intelligence that creates a customized experience, driving community engagement and the kind of loyalty that grows revenues. Launching new event and learning programs is a key use of the software to drive hard dollars.

"JUNO's ability to connect and educate in one digital platform enriches the human experience from a simple online event into full collaboration and year-round community that provides a sense of partnership with one another," says JUNO Founder and CEO Josh Hotsenpiller.

ABOUT JUNO

JUNO is a digital human experience platform for Community forums, virtual and hybrid Events, and online Learning. The software-as-a-service solution is embraced by innovative clients ready to make the digital transformation necessary for future success in events, community connections, member communications, and learning for internal and external audiences.

JUNO has brought together over tens of thousands of users across five continents and delivered 50 million minutes of streamed content. Organizations like ASAE: The Center for Association Leadership, the Professional Convention Management Association, American College of Emergency Physicians, Network of Executive Women, and VisitPITTSBURGH have chosen JUNO to advance their mission.

