Juno Bio Opens First CLIA-Certified Sequencing Lab Dedicated Entirely to Women's Health, Backed by Ada Ventures, Artesian, Illumina Accelerator, and Entrepreneur First

New Juno Bio lab infrastructure marks a major step in scaling provider-led care and advancing precision vaginal microbiome testing

OAKLAND, Calif., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Juno Bio, a women's health company dedicated to closing the gender health gap through precision vaginal microbiome testing and multi-omics, today announced the opening of its first sequencing lab built entirely for women's health. The new facility, in Oakland, California, marks a major step forward in expanding access to high-quality, clinically relevant microbiome testing.

Juno Bio

To fuel this stage of growth, Juno Bio has raised $3.8 million in funding. Investors include Ada Ventures, Artesian, Entrepreneur First, and Illumina Accelerator, investors known for backing early-stage startups spanning women's health, deep tech and applied sequencing.

Using next-generation sequencing, Juno Bio's platform delivers a detailed, clinically actionable view of vaginal health, equipping patients and healthcare providers with deeper insights into conditions that are often misunderstood or misdiagnosed.

Since its founding, Juno Bio has pioneered a new standard of care for vaginal microbiome health, building one of the largest repositories of vaginal microbiome data and helping thousands of women access more precise testing and treatment. After launching its first wellness test, the company has sold more than 20,000 tests organically and evolved into a clinical platform, expanding its scientific and clinical infrastructure through pharmaceutical R&D partnerships, its own clinical lab, telehealth and pharmacy integrations, and a growing network of medical advisors, including Anna Powell, MD, of Johns Hopkins, specializing in reproductive infectious disease and vulvovaginal disorders.

"Vaginal microbiome testing has the potential to significantly reshape how we understand and manage vaginal health, particularly for patients with recurrent or unexplained symptoms," said Dr. Powell. "While the field is still evolving , advances in sequencing and data interpretation are moving us closer to a future where more personalized, microbiome-informed care can complement existing diagnostic approaches."

Juno Bio's new clinically actionable vaginal microbiome and STI test is designed to address a critical gap in women's health, where recurrent infections, fertility concerns, and peri- and menopausal symptoms are frequently misunderstood or inadequately treated. Processed in Juno Bio's own CLIA-certified lab, the test analyzes approximately 10,000 bacteria and fungi, along with four common STIs, to give patients and clinicians a detailed picture of the vaginal ecosystem.

"Over the past five years, Juno Bio has grown from a pioneering vaginal microbiome test into a clinical platform advancing a new standard of care for women's health," said Hana Janebdar, Founder and CEO of Juno Bio. "We've built one of the largest repositories of vaginal microbiome data, helped thousands of women access clearer answers, expanded our clinical and scientific infrastructure, and deepened our partnerships across research and care delivery. This next chapter is about scaling that work, expanding access to more actionable care, and continuing to close the gender health gap. We're incredibly grateful to our investors and partners for their trust in our team and our vision as we move into this next stage of growth."

Unlike traditional tests that focus on a limited set of pathogens, Juno Bio's platform can help identify microbes associated with co-infections, subclinical conditions, and broader microbiome patterns that may influence care. When paired with symptoms and clinical review, the test can help clarify likely drivers of concerns such as bacterial vaginosis, yeast infections, aerobic vaginitis, cytolytic vaginosis, and estrogen-related changes, supporting more informed next steps across care, lifestyle, sexual health practices, and prescribed medication.

"Juno Bio is setting a new standard for how vaginal health is understood and managed," said Check Warner, Co-founding Partner at Ada Ventures. "What they've built at this stage, with this level of capital efficiency, is exceptional. We're proud to support the team as they scale their clinical infrastructure and continue leading innovation in this critically underserved category."

Despite how common vaginal health concerns are, they remain widely misunderstood. According to Juno Bio data, prior to using its test, 67.5% of customers had been incorrectly diagnosed, whether misdiagnosed, underdiagnosed, or overdiagnosed, and only 13% had been successfully treated. Additionally, approximately half of users experience co-infections, which are often missed by conventional testing but can significantly impact treatment outcomes.

"The vaginal microbiome is still one of the least understood systems in the body at a clinical scale. With our lab, we're starting to build a measurement standard that clinicians can actually use," said Leighton Turner, PhD, Founder and CSO of Juno Bio. "We believe the level of detail from this kind of testing can meaningfully improve how vaginal healthcare is provided."

Juno Bio's original wellness test helped tens of thousands of people better understand their vaginal microbiome. Its new clinically actionable test builds on that foundation with physician ordering and review, CLIA-certified lab processing, and results designed to help inform clinical decisions. The test is currently available in 46 states, with additional expansion planned.

Media Contact

FACTORY PR

[email protected]

About Juno Bio:

Juno Bio is a women's health company advancing precision care through the vaginal microbiome. By combining cutting-edge sequencing technology with clinically actionable insights, Juno Bio helps individuals better understand and manage their vaginal health. The company is building the data infrastructure needed to transform how conditions are defined, identified and treated, closing critical gaps in women's healthcare.

SOURCE Juno Bio