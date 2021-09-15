JUNO Community Site Presents Education, Inspiration, Perspective, Connection

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JUNO, a software company that connects and educates people in virtual environments for events and year-round, has created a modern learning experience for the event and hospitality space.

Event professionals will share their strategies and tactics for creating impactful experiences online during the past year.

"We've curated micro courses and developed a webinar series to demonstrate the capabilities of our software for connecting and educating people year-round. The Launch U modern learning experience and the online chat webinar offerings are built into JUNO's event and engagement software service," says Josh Hotsenpiller, Founder and CEO of JUNO. "Our experience in community software and human connection led us to create this tool, designed for the digital transformation era."

Hotsenpiller has two webinar interviews scheduled this month with leaders in the business events space. Both will share their takeaways on the evolving event landscape and reveal how they continue to iterate, innovate and impact their audiences.



Small Steps to Big Change Online Chat with IASLC's Megan Martin, CMP, DES, MPA will be 12pET/9aPT on Thursday, September 16. Martin, Associate Director of Conferences at International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer, will discuss why IASLC made the choice to standardize their event and engagement platform on JUNO. Participants will take home considerations for attendee UX design, best practices for RFP and event tech selection, and hybrid strategies for success.

Small Steps to Big Change Online Chat with John Rubsamen, Americans for the Arts will be 2pmET/11aPT on September 30. Also President of PCMA Capital Chapter, Rubsamen will talk about how he is providing engagement in the digital and hybrid arena for Americans for the Arts and how his team redesigned AFTA's in-person events by identifying opportunities to retain audiences and grow them through the advantages of virtual programming as an accessible enhancement to in-person events.

"We are focused on aiding clients to extend the event experience and use technology to support members all year long," Hotsenpiller said. "Events don't have to be singular instances, and for those focused on growth, they cannot be. JUNO's software platform supports events being part of a 365-day conversation that encourages interactions and furthers education."

Launch U is seven courses from a variety of leaders offering video lessons, articles and questions driven by EQ principles to inspire and guide.



ABOUT JUNO

JUNO connects and educates people in a virtual environment year-round. The transformational software platform company puts service first to help clients unlock the interactive power of communities, removing boundaries and accelerating engagement. Learn more at www.junolive.com. For details or interviews, contact Dana Freker Doody at [email protected] or 972.349.0015.

