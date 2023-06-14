JUNO DIAGNOSTICS™ ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL COVERAGE OF JUNO HAZEL™ NIPS TEST BY COMMERCIAL NETWORKS WELLMARK, AMERICA'S CHOICE PROVIDER NETWORK, AND ALIVIO HEALTH

THIS CONTINUES THE RAPID UPTAKE OF COVERED LIVES, BOTH COMMERCIALLY AND THROUGH MEDICAID, FOR JUNO HAZEL™, AN INNOVATIVE SOLUTION TO INCREASE ACCESSIBILITY AND AFFORDABILITY OF NON-INVASIVE PRENATAL SCREENING (NIPS)

SAN DIEGO, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Juno Diagnostics ™ (JunoDx™), a company focused on bringing vital health information to patients by improving access, affordability, and transparency, today shared that there has been strong reception to Juno Hazel™, a non-invasive prenatal screening (NIPS) solution by the insurance community. The Company's novel NIPS approach offers a convenient and affordable avenue to access prenatal care for providers and patients, including those located remotely or within medical deserts. The Juno Hazel™ tests provide a promising solution to ensure all parents-to-be and families have an equal opportunity to access high-quality prenatal information on their own time and terms.

"The initial response from payors for Juno Hazel™ has been overwhelmingly positive. This underscores the company's vision around affordability and accessibility for NIPS," said Dirk van den Boom , Founder and Chief Executive Officer of JunoDx™. "We have always intended to work closely with payors to ensure all pregnant women have access to an elevated standard of care. This early validation confirms the need for a better option for testing that puts the needs of patients and providers first."

To date, there are currently over 29 million covered lives that have access to Juno Hazel™ as an in-network service. Covered individuals include a diverse range of commercial and Medicaid payors who see the benefits of offering an accessible and affordable option for NIPS testing..

