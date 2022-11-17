JUNO DIAGNOSTICS™ ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF JUNO HAZEL™, AN INNOVATIVE SOLUTION TO INCREASE ACCESSIBILITY AND AFFORDABILITY OF NON-INVASIVE PRENATAL SCREENING (NIPS)

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Juno Diagnostics ™ (JunoDx™), a company focused on bringing vital health information to patients by improving access, affordability, and transparency, today announced the launch of Juno Hazel™ , a non-invasive prenatal screening (NIPS) solution enabled from finger-prick amounts of blood. The Juno Hazel™ test breaks through one of the most significant barriers to access for genetic testing by leveraging JunoDx's proprietary Sample Collection Kit. This process improves early access to high-quality genetic testing without the high costs, long lead times, and phlebotomy requirements of traditional NIPS.

"The launch of Juno Hazel™ represents a game-changing achievement for prenatal care that we believe will create a paradigm shift in NIPS," said Dirk van den Boom , Founder and Chief Executive Officer of JunoDx™. "We are developing next-generation NIPS solutions that are highly accurate, affordable, and accessible to millions of women and families, delivering a higher standard of care. We see tremendous opportunity for our novel approach to blood-based testing, such as NIPS, and are excited to expand our commercial footprint beyond Juno Birch™."

Juno aims to build a platform enhancing access to prenatal screenings and information for all pregnant people. Through Juno Hazel™ and NIPS services, including curated educational resources and personalized genetic counseling support, the Company intends to partner with physicians and genetic counselors to facilitate a higher level of prenatal care. The Company looks to expand its NIPS portfolio with adjacent products and services.

The Juno Hazel™ test is paired with the JunoDx Sample Collection Kit that enables immediate generation of blood plasma for subsequent laboratory testing from only a few drops of blood – reducing cost, increasing access, and improving the NIPS experience. The approach eliminates the need for phlebotomy, a significant access hurdle for this type of test in many clinical settings. Juno Hazel™ screens for common chromosomal aberrations, including trisomy 21, 18, and 13, with the opportunity to report on additional clinical content.

Mathias Ehrich, Chief Medical Officer of JunoDx™, added, "We spent the last few years building a foundation of exceptional science that catalyzed the high performance of Juno Hazel™. Since then, we have demonstrated greater than ninety-nine percent (>99%) sensitivity and specificity to detect multiple chromosomal abnormalities." Dr. Ehrich noted, "Above all, we began this journey to improve prenatal care for all, including traditionally underserved communities. Our Juno Hazel™ test gets us a lot closer to this goal."

About Juno Diagnostics™

Juno Diagnostics™ is a category-defining health company bringing vital prenatal health information to patients by combining accessibility, affordability, and transparency. The Company has developed a proprietary Sample Collection Kit and Device to facilitate capillary blood-based testing. Its lead product, the Juno Hazel™ test, is a non-invasive prenatal screening (NIPS) test that utilizes the proprietary Sample Collection Kit and improves access to high-quality testing results without the high cost, long lead times, and phlebotomy requirements of traditional NIPS.

