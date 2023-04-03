Juno Diagnostics™ Announces Publication Describing New NIPS Methodology in the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology (AJOG - "The Gray Journal")

SAN DIEGO, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Juno Diagnostics ™ (JunoDx™), a company focused on bringing vital health information to patients by improving access, affordability, and transparency, today announced that results of its novel methodology for non-invasive prenatal screening (NIPS) tests were published [AC1] by The American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology (AJOG).

The Company's novel NIPS approach offers a convenient and affordable avenue to access prenatal care for providers and patients, including those located remotely or within medical deserts. According to the researchers, the Juno Hazel™ tests provide a promising solution to ensure all parents-to-be and families have an equal opportunity to access high-quality prenatal information on their own time and terms.

"Publication of these results in The American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology is an exciting achievement that further validates our mission to disrupt the current NIPS paradigm," said Dirk van den Boom , Founder and Chief Executive Officer of JunoDx™. "This data clearly demonstrates that capillary blood samples - like those used for our Juno Hazel™ and Hazel™ Plus screens - are a promising option for patients and providers, which we believe will ultimately promote convenient and affordable access to non-invasive prenatal screening tests."

Dr. Mathias Ehrich, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of JunoDx™, noted, "I want to acknowledge and thank all the participants in this study and our trusted collaborators for their assistance in the data analysis, including Dr. Christopher K. Ellison, Dr. Allison Chia-Yang, and Mr. Don C. Hutchison. These are important findings that will significantly advance the field of NIPS testing and broaden access for more parents around the globe."

About the Juno Hazel™ and Hazel™ Plus Screens

The Company's novel approach to NIPS eliminates the need for traditional phlebotomy, a significant barrier to NIPS access. Juno Hazel™ screens for common chromosomal aneuploidies (Down syndrome/trisomy 21, trisomy 18, and trisomy 13) and can also report on fetal sex. Juno Hazel™ Plus also screens for common aneuploidies and fetal sex, including additional analysis for sex chromosome aneuploidies.

The Company launched Juno Hazel ™ in November 2022 and Juno Hazel™ Plus in January 2023.

About Juno Diagnostics™

Juno Diagnostics™ is a category-defining health company bringing vital prenatal health information to patients by combining accessibility, affordability, and transparency. The Company has developed a proprietary Sample Collection Kit and Device to facilitate capillary blood-based testing. Its lead product, the Juno Hazel™ screen, is a non-invasive prenatal screening (NIPS) test that utilizes the proprietary Sample Collection Kit and improves access to high-quality screening results without the high cost, long lead times, and phlebotomy requirements of traditional NIPS.

[AC1] Ehrich M, Sagaser KG, Porreco RP, Bellesheim D, Patil AS, Shulman LP, Van den boom D, Capillary blood collection: Exploring a new method to promote NIPS access, American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology (2023), doi: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ajog.2023.03.008 .

