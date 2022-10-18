JUNO DIAGNOSTICS STRENGTHENS THE ORGANIZATION WITH APPOINTMENT OF GINA GRAYUM TO COMMERCIAL LEADERSHIP TEAM

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Juno Diagnostics (JunoDx), a company focused on bringing vital health information to patients by improving access, affordability and transparency, today announced the addition of Gina Grayum to its commercial leadership team. Ms. Grayum brings more than a decade of diagnostics sales and management experience to JunoDx, most recently as U.S. Sales Director, Women's Health for Invitae Corporation.

"We are excited to welcome someone of Gina's caliber to the JunoDx leadership team. With her strong sales acumen and team building experience in women's health, combined with an energetic perspective and track record of success at leading genetic companies like Invitae, Gina's guidance will be important as we prepare to launch our first NIPS test, Juno Hazel™,later this year," said Dirk van den Boom, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of JunoDx.

Prior to joining JunoDx, Ms. Grayum served as U.S. Sales Director, Women's Health, for Invitae, where she was responsible for leading the sales organization, overseeing over 100 sales employees, and driving cross-functional performance across marketing, training, commercial operations and client services. Prior to Invitae, Ms. Grayum was Clinical Accounts Director at GenePeeks, a genetic research company, where she launched a new preconception screen. Ms. Grayum was also a Senior Business Development Manager at Sequenom, where she was one of the first employees in the sales organization and helped launch the first non-invasive prenatal test in the market.

"I have long admired the team at JunoDx for their innovations in the NIPS market and I'm thrilled to help guide the Company through its first product launch and beyond," added Ms. Grayum. "With Juno Hazel™ NIPS, JunoDx is delivering the next generation of non-invasive prenatal tests, which improves access to high quality genetic testing results through an affordable, transparent process that will improve the way women experience their pregnancies. I look forward to leveraging my experience in this field to help Juno re-define the NIPS market."

About Juno Diagnostics

Juno Diagnostics is a category defining health company bringing vital prenatal health information to patients by combining access, affordability and transparency. The Company's lead product, Juno Hazel™, is a non-invasive prenatal screening (NIPS) solution that simplifies sample collection and improves access to high quality genetic testing results without the high cost, long lead times, and phlebotomy requirements of traditional NIPS.

