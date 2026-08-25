Juno Health and SlicedHealth Partner to Deliver Comprehensive Revenue Optimization for Rural and Critical Access Hospitals

Industry-leading EHR provider teams with revenue cycle innovator to help hospitals protect revenue, reduce denials and achieve greater financial health.

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Juno Health, a trusted healthcare technology partner for acute care, teams up with SlicedHealth, a leading healthcare revenue cycle and operations intelligence company, to offer SlicedHealth's revenue cycle tools as an integrated and included complement to Juno EHR's native revenue cycle management suite. This partnership delivers a more powerful, end-to-end financial health solution to the small hospitals and clinics the two companies serve.

Strengthening the Financial Foundation of Healthcare

Healthcare organizations today face mounting financial pressures: reimbursements declined 22% from 2001 to 2023, an estimated 9%–23% of claims are denied, and approximately 10%–15% of billed claims are underpaid by commercial payers — with nearly 65% of those denials never appealed. SlicedHealth has already analyzed more than $4 billion in claims and uncovered hundreds of millions of dollars in underpayments for its clients, serving more than 100 hospitals and more than 1,300 providers.

With the addition of SlicedHealth's industry-leading capabilities — including contract management, underpayment detection, real-time denial analytics, price transparency compliance and claim estimation tools — Juno EHR clients will now have access to an even deeper layer of revenue protection and optimization, which is exactly what is needed right now.

"Juno Health has always been committed to giving power back to clinicians," said Felicia Rodriguez, revenue cycle expert at Juno Health. "This partnership with SlicedHealth extends that commitment beyond the clinical workflow and into the financial heartbeat of our clients' organizations. Rural hospitals and critical access hospitals deserve the same revenue intelligence tools as today's large health systems. Together, we're making that a reality."

A Shared Mission to Serve Underserved Health Organizations

Juno EHR RCM is built by clinicians and healthcare financial experts to help rural and critical-access hospitals navigate financial, regulatory and operational challenges. SlicedHealth shares that same mission, with a "white glove" implementation model that delivers time-to-value in weeks, not months — mirroring Juno Health's own philosophy of fast, hands-on deployment with no upfront implementation fees.

"We're thrilled to partner with Juno Health," said Reed Liggin, CEO of SlicedHealth. "This is about relationships and trust. Juno Health's clients are exactly the organizations we were founded to serve — the rural and critical access hospitals that are too often overlooked by big-box RCM vendors. Together, we can deliver a truly desirable, comprehensive solution that drives real operational results from day one."

Key Benefits for Hospitals

Through this partnership, all Juno EHR clients will gain access to Sliced Health's advanced capabilities:

Commercial Contract Intelligence : Automated detection of underpayments, with analysis of payer, provider and diagnosis-level profitability to ensure insurance companies meet their contractual obligations

: Automated detection of underpayments, with analysis of payer, provider and diagnosis-level profitability to ensure insurance companies meet their contractual obligations Denial Management Analytics : Real-time dashboards that surface denial trends and payer behavior insights to drive high-ROI action and reduce the $120-per-claim (average) cost of resubmission

: Real-time dashboards that surface denial trends and payer behavior insights to drive high-ROI action and reduce the $120-per-claim (average) cost of resubmission CMS Price Transparency Compliance : A modern price transparency solution that meets CMS executive order requirements verbatim, helping clients avoid fines ranging from $100,000 to $1 million

: A modern price transparency solution that meets CMS executive order requirements verbatim, helping clients avoid fines ranging from $100,000 to $1 million Claim Estimation: Accurate, charge-based patient cost estimates to increase upfront collections and improve patient satisfaction

Implementation is cloud-based, subscription-based, and carries no upfront fees, ensuring organizations can access these capabilities quickly and at no additional charge when they select Juno EHR.

About Juno Health

Juno Health was born because technology providers had fallen behind, leaving clinicians with dysfunctional solutions developed decades ago. Instead of facilitating care, EHRs were detracting from it. Juno EHR was created to be modern, affordable, and tailored to your needs. Juno Health asked doctors, nurses, and clinicians: "In a perfect world, what would your EHR be capable of?" Then, they created intuitive workflows, simplified experiences, and an entirely new class of EHR. Because if your healthcare software doesn't make patient care easier, it's not a solution — it's a problem.

For more information, visit www.junohealth.com.

SOURCE Juno Health