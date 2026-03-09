JUNO HEALTH DEBUTING LATEST VERSION OF JUNO EHR AT HIMSS26

News provided byJuno Health
Mar 09, 2026, 09:01 ET
NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Juno Health, a leader in healthcare technology innovation, will be debuting version 25 of its Juno electronic health record (EHR) software at the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society's (HIMSS) Global Health Conference this week in Las Vegas. This comprehensive evolution of Juno EHR includes more than 1,000 new features and updates.
Among the extensive advancements included in this update, Juno Health will be highlighting four key features at HIMSS26:
Juno EHR Revenue Cycle Management
- Eliminates percentage-based payment structures
- Integrates directly into the EHR, eliminating compatibility issues and data silos
- Maintains complete autonomy to make configurations without vendor dependence
- Automates claim scrubbing, payment posting, and smart routing of denials
Juno EHR Emergency Department
- Provides a dynamic documentation interface specifically designed for EDs
- Eliminates multiple system integrations and vendor management complexity
- Simplifies handoffs to inpatient systems with a shared user interface and data integration
- Works on any web-connected device without specialized hardware
Juno EHR AI Scribe
- Captures conversations at the bedside
- Operates on any web-connected device, including mobile
- Highlights key information and removes redundancies
- Incorporates patient data and evidence-based guidelines
Juno EHR Analytics
- Enables real-time decision-making
- Maximizes revenue and performance
- Translates complex data into ordinary human language
- Delivers specific geographical insights
Juno Health's ONC-certified EHR was created in the age of the 21st Century Cures Act to meet or exceed modern standards for usability, interoperability, and security. It's compliant with United States Core Data for Interoperability standards and uses HL7 FHIR-based APIs as a starting point, not a retrofit. In addition, Juno EHR was recently recognized as the No. 1 future-ready solution for the 2026 EHR replacement market.
"Version 25 represents our most ambitious update yet, designed around a simple principle: Healthcare technology should enhance patient care, not complicate it," Eddie Brito, director, portfolio management office at Juno Health, said. "From AI-powered documentation to seamless revenue cycle management, we're delivering the modern, intuitive EHR that clinicians have been asking for since day one."
Attendees of HIMSS26 can see the latest release of Juno EHR for themselves during exhibiting hours at the Juno Health booth (#5431), March 10-12 in Las Vegas. Those wanting to secure a spot to see a demonstration of Juno EHR's capabilities can preregister here: https://info.junohealth.com/himss26.
Those who are unable to attend HIMSS26 but would like to learn more about version 25 of Juno EHR can do so here: https://www.junohealth.com/juno-ehr-version-25
ABOUT JUNO HEALTH
Juno Health was born because technology providers had fallen behind, leaving clinicians with dysfunctional solutions developed decades ago. Instead of facilitating care, EHRs were detracting from it.
Juno EHR was created to be modern, affordable, and tailored to clinicians' needs. We began by asking our staff of doctors, nurses, and clinicians: "In a perfect world, what would your EHR be capable of?" Then, we built intuitive workflows, simplified experiences, and an entirely new class of EHR. Because if your healthcare software doesn't make patient care easier, it's not a solution—it's a problem.
SOURCE Juno Health
