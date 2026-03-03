Starkey Ranch ER & Hospital Chooses Juno EHR from Juno Health

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Juno Health , a leading healthcare innovator in digital transformation, has been chosen by Starkey Ranch ER & Hospital as its electronic health record (EHR) partner to replace its current system. The hospital, located in Odessa, Florida, provides the community with concierge-level care 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The state-of-the-art facility houses emergency room and inpatient beds, an operating room, on-site laboratory services, an on-site pharmacy, an on-site diagnostic lab, and an on-site imaging suite for MRIs, CT scans, X-rays, and ultrasounds.

Juno Health is providing Starkey Ranch with a modern, ONC-certified, cloud-native solution with intuitive workflows designed to eliminate the clinician burnout often associated with EHRs by reducing clicks and lessening the documentation burden. Implementation of the system began in November 2025, less than 30 days after Starkey Ranch formalized its agreement with Juno Health.

Juno EHR for Acute Care is a purpose-built solution that's tailored to the needs of hospitals such as Starkey Ranch, with comprehensive tools that include surgery, case management, patient engagement, and AI scribe technology. It offers easy-to-use tools, a clinician-designed interface, and advanced clinical support.

Starkey Ranch ER & Hospital anticipates Juno EHR will increase its revenue with improved charge capture, assist with patient safety through automated medication calculations and safety alerts, and boost clinician satisfaction with Juno Health's 24/7/365 support that is administered by 100 percent U.S.-based employees.

"We're thrilled to partner with Starkey Ranch ER & Hospital in its digital transformation journey," Michael Bond, vice president of sales and marketing at Juno Health, said. "Its commitment to selecting a modern, cloud-native EHR solution demonstrates its dedication to both clinician experience and patient outcomes."

Juno Health was born because technology providers had fallen behind, leaving clinicians with dysfunctional solutions developed decades ago. Instead of facilitating care, EHRs were detracting from it.

Juno EHR was created to be modern, affordable, and tailored to your needs. We asked our doctors, nurses, and clinicians: "In a perfect world, what would your EHR be capable of?" Then, we built intuitive workflows, simplified experiences, and an entirely new class of EHR. Because if your healthcare software doesn't make patient care easier, it's not a solution—it's a problem.

