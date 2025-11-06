Juno Health Partnering with the Tennessee Department of Health to Provide Public Health EHR Statewide

JUNO BEACH, Fla., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Juno Health, an organization at the forefront of healthcare innovation and digital transformation, has been selected by the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) as the electronic health record (EHR) vendor for its public health facilities serving the Volunteer State's counties and metros areas.

Juno Health will deliver a modern, cloud-native solution to TDH with enhanced workflows designed to reduce clicks, improve clinician satisfaction, and eliminate the burnout and fatigue associated with traditional EHRs. With Juno Health, TDH now has a single vendor for its EHR and revenue cycle needs and will have a statewide EHR for all of its public health facilities.

Juno EHR for Public Health is a purpose-built solution that's tailored for the needs of public health systems. It offers easy-to-use tools; an intuitive, clinician-designed interface; and fully codified data elements for reporting, allowing public health organizations to monitor population health, track immunizations, and demonstrate compliance while supporting their higher mission of caring for their community.

"This partnership represents a pivotal moment for Juno Health as we expand into the public health sector," Michael Bond, vice president of sales and marketing for Juno Health, said. "Our clinician-designed interface and fully codified data elements will empower these organizations to focus on what matters most: protecting and improving the health of their communities."

ABOUT JUNO HEALTH

Juno Health combines our staff's years of clinical experience with proven success in clinical software development. Our web-based, cloud native, ONC-certified EHR solutions are designed to meet or exceed modern standards and are ready to evolve with tomorrow's changes.

Juno EHR offers system-wide customization, allowing organizations to streamline workflows, eliminate duplicative tasks, remove roadblocks, and facilitate more successful patient outcomes. With codified, standards-based data throughout, our systems allow clinicians to easily access vital information and spend less time on charting and more time focusing on delivering excellent patient care.

SOURCE Juno Health