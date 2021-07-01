Juno Journey Raises $19 million in Series A Funding, Led by Insight Partners

HERZLIYA, Israel, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juno Journey, the creator of an AI platform that enhances employees' professional development, announced that it has raised $19 million in Series A funding in its first institutional funding round. The round was led by Insight Partners, a leading global venture capital and private equity firm, with participation from VC Cerca and existing investor 10D Ventures.

Juno Journey was founded in 2019 by CEO Dor Nachshoni, CTO Ofer Ben Attar, VP R&D Yehonatan Korach, and COO Jeremie Israel. The company is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Juno Journey's platform is used by leading global companies and organizations, including Monday.com, Trax Retail, 888 Holdings, Cellebrite, Kaltura, and others.

The funding round enables Juno Journey to expand and accelerate its activities in global markets, particularly in the United States. The company, which currently has 30 employees, is planning to double employee headcount by the end of 2021.

The personal development of employees has become a key focus for organizations, both large and small, and is an inseparable component of their long-term talent retention efforts. In a labor market that is more competitive than ever, employees have new expectations from their employers; they are seeking an environment that will enable them to grow professionally and personally, accumulate relevant knowledge and experience and learn essential skills.

A PwC report found that 79% of CEOs worldwide are concerned that the lack of essential skills in their workforce is threatening the future growth of their organization. According to LinkedIn's [2020] Workplace Learning Report, 94% of employees would remain with their current employer for longer if their organization invested in their career development.

Juno Journey's platform customizes the learning and personal development experience for each employee by mapping their skills and providing employees access to relevant intraorganizational knowledge through a combination of courses, articles, podcasts, and materials from top external content providers. The Juno Journey platform combines LMS (learning management system), LXP (learning experience platform) and career path management for each employee, interfacing with all of an organization's existing tools for professional development.

Through the Juno Journey platform, employees can prepare for new professional and personal challenges, deepen their fields of interest, and conduct open communication with their organization. This allows companies to improve employee satisfaction, increase commitment to the workplace and retain quality workers.

Dor Nachshoni, Juno Journey co-founder and CEO, says: "Employees' personal development is more than just an organizational approach – rather, it's a vital effort to maintain and attract the best global talent. Juno Journey's technology can create innovative, comprehensive, and personally tailored solutions to ensure that as companies grow, their employees grow along with them.

The number of tools, systems, and professional skills required of the average employee has increased greatly. Therefore, organizations must maintain an infrastructure that will enable their employees to learn and flourish based on their personal profile.

Juno Journey was established to help organizations and their employees move ahead – and the current funding round will enable us to expand our activities and take the company to the next level on its growth journey."

Daniel Aronovitz, Vice President, Insight Partners, says:

"We were swiftly impressed by Juno Journey's team and employee-centered approach to a topical concern for organizations. Juno Journey's platform turns the traditional LMS on its head with a finer focus on employee learning and development, driving higher engagement for employees across an organization."

For further information, please visit https://www.junojourney.com/home

About Juno Journey

Juno Journey, the Employee Development Platform, is on a mission to connect employees' development with their company needs through one journey of learning & development.

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. Founded in 1995, Insight Partners has invested in more than 400 companies worldwide and has raised through a series of funds more than $30 billion in capital commitments. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with practical, hands-on software expertise to foster long-term success. Across its people and its portfolio, Insight encourages a culture around a belief that ScaleUp companies and growth create opportunity for all. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on Twitter @insightpartners.

