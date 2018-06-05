Juno Markets Has Received "Best IB Program 2018" Award from China Forex Expo

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Juno Markets, an online forex & CFD trading service provider, has been awarded the "Best IB Program 2018" by the 7th China Forex Expo. The award was given during the China Forex Expo Ceremony held on 18th May, 2018, Shenzhen China.

"Best IB Program 2018" award recognizes the best Introducing Broker program in China, which provides the best in products and services to IBs. Arthur Le, CEO of Juno Markets said of the award "We are extremely proud to receive this award again. This award is a testament to the hard work our team has put in to provide the most flexible IB program in the industry and a sign of approval from all of our partners globally. We will keep innovating and supporting our partners to create win-win solutions."

This marks the 3rd time that Juno Markets has won this award in the past 4 years. Juno Markets has also received the Best IB Program award in 2015 and 2017.

About Juno Markets

Juno Markets is a leading online forex and CFDs trading service provider. Starting in Asia Pacific, the firm was established by industry veterans who believe in bringing an exceptional trading experience to traders through use of the latest technology and localized support and services. Juno Markets aims to become the premier broker for both clients and IBs through low cost spreads, reliable execution, and unique trading resources. For more information on the Company, its products and services, please visit junomarkets.com.

Media Contact:

Jun Qiu

196597@email4pr.com

+852 36185857

