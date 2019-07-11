Juno Markets Introduces Customer Loyalty Program

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Juno Markets has announced the introduction of Moneta Rewards - a loyalty program that provides benefits to clients based on their trading activity.

At the onset, Moneta Rewards provides clients with a monthly cash bonus of up to $300 USD. Juno Markets plans to expand Moneta Rewards benefits beyond cash to include premium trading subscriptions and services, local vouchers for e-commerce sites and ride sharing, and free vacations. An annual event for top Moneta Rewards members will also be announced in the future. "We are working on collaborating with local businesses in several countries to give our clients benefits they truly value and will use. We want to provide our most loyal clients with tangible gifts to go along with their online trading experience," says Leon Choi, Manager of Moneta Rewards program.

To learn more about Moneta Rewards, click here: https://www.junomarkets.com/en/moneta-rewards/.

About Juno Markets

Juno Markets is a leading online forex and CFDs trading service provider. Starting in Asia Pacific, the firm was established by industry veterans who believe in bringing an exceptional trading experience to traders through use of the latest technology and localized support and services. Juno Markets aims to become the premier broker for both clients and IBs through low cost spreads, reliable execution, and unique trading resources. For more information on the Company, its products and services, please visit https://www.junomarkets.com.

