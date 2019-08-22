Juno Markets Introduces Insights - A Blog to Educate Traders

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Juno Markets is pleased to announce the launch of Juno Insights - a company blog focused on providing content ranging from trading psychology, industry secrets, and forex education.

While Juno Insights will have market commentary, the aim isn't to write about fundamental or technical analysis, but instead provide enriching insights for traders of all levels. Visitors will find posts for traders just starting out in FX up to critical thinking articles for experienced traders on market psychology and identifying common pitfalls.

Juno Insights will be collaborating with well-known influencers including educators and market analysts to provide unique, professional content for visitors. In addition, Juno Markets' CEO, Arthur Le, will be a regular contributor to the blog, sharing his experience to traders. As a 15 year veteran in retail FX trading, Mr. Le plans to give visitors a look into the point of view from brokers along with tips for being a better trader mentally. "Being mentally and physically prepared to be a successful trader is just as important as doing all your homework and analysis. Traders who have the ability to identify their own mistakes and adapt strategies based on market conditions significantly improve their chances of being successful long term."

Visit Juno Insights here: https://www.junomarkets.com/en/juno-insights/.

