Juno Medical Opens New Health Care Office in the Heart of Tulsa's Greenwood District

The company is reimagining healthcare for Tulsa families under the clinical leadership of Dr. Jabraan Pasha

TULSA, Okla., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Juno Medical recently opened a new health care office in Tulsa's Greenwood District. Juno Medical — Tulsa now occupies 3,800 square feet on the ground floor of 21 North Greenwood, a four story development located near Archer and Greenwood. The company will host a grand opening celebration on July 25th and the public is invited. Kicking off with an official ribbon-cutting and opening remarks, guests can enjoy food and entertainment, tour the modern clinic, meet the providers, and learn about Juno's services.

Juno Medical – Tulsa Grand Opening Ribbon-Cutting and Block Party co-hosted by Atento Capital

Tuesday, July 25

4:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

21 North Greenwood, Tulsa, OK 74120

Ribbon cutting will be held from 4-5:30pm. Following the ribbon-cutting will be a block party featuring bites from food trucks, a live DJ set, kids activities, and tours of the modern clinic until 7:30pm.

Speakers giving remarks will include:

- Vanessa Hall-Harper, Tulsa Dist. 1 City Councilor

- Mike Neal, Tulsa Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO

- Dr. Akili Hinson, Juno Founder and CEO

- Dr. Jabraan Pasha, Juno VP of Health Equity and Tulsa Medical Director

- Michael Basch, Founder and CEO of Atento Capital

* Complimentary parking is located on the first floor of the 21 North Greenwood parking garage

Providing comprehensive, accessible, and tech-enabled care for the entire family, Juno Medical — Tulsa serves the entire metro area, and offers virtual care across the state of Oklahoma. With a specific focus on addressing health disparities and engaging with underserved populations, Juno first opened in Harlem in 2020. Since then Juno has opened additional locations in Brooklyn and Atlanta, with an Inglewood, CA location scheduled to open by the end of this year.

Located in the growing Greenwood District, Juno provides primary care, pediatrics, women's health, same-day care and more. "At Juno, we're reimagining the future of healthcare by making exceptional, family-centered care accessible and affordable for everyone across the United States," said Juno's founder and CEO Dr. Akili Hinson. "Our entire team is excited to serve the people of Tulsa and provide the highest quality care in an environment that feels like a place to belong."

Juno's Tulsa Medical Director is Dr. Jabraan Pasha, who also serves as the company's Vice President of Health Equity. A local physician known for his passion for service, Dr. Pasha was previously at the University of Oklahoma's School of Community Medicine for nearly a decade, and he plans to continue addressing health disparities in this new capacity.

"The impact of social factors on health is just as big as healthcare" said Pasha. "Juno knows that social determinants play a major role in health outcomes, and our services will be led by the needs and desires of the community."

Juno Medical's Tulsa doors are open to the public, and new and existing patients can currently schedule appointments via Juno's website . "We're honored by the support of the thousands of patients who trust us with their health care," said Pasha, "and we couldn't be more excited to bring Juno to Tulsa."

Juno will soon launch partnerships with local organizations and teams to bring healthcare benefits to more people in Tulsa.

About Juno: Launched in April 2020, Juno Medical is a tech-enabled healthcare service provider designed for the whole family. The company offers exceptional hospitality, modern technology, and transparent prices that won't break the bank and brings the best of adult primary care, pediatrics, women's health, and same-day care into one thoughtful and beautifully designed place. For more information, visit: https://juno.care.

SOURCE Juno Medical