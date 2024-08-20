JUNO™ Mineral Water Launches Revolutionary All-Day Beverage System

Innovative Drink Trio Offers Clean Energy, Sustained Hydration, and Relaxation

TENAFLY, N.J., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the official launch of JUNO™, a groundbreaking beverage system designed to support consumers throughout their entire day. Available exclusively at morejuno.com , JUNO™ introduces a trio of premium drinks that promise to revolutionize how people approach energy, hydration, and relaxation.

In a market saturated with caffeinated beverages and questionable "healthy" drink options, JUNO™ stands out as a superior clean energy drink alternative backed by science and premium high-quality ingredients.

The system consists of three distinct products:

ROCKET: A morning energizer featuring organic green coffee bean extract, Celtic Salt, calcium, and potassium for smooth, sustained energy and optimal hydration. The combination of hydration coupled with caffeine provides for a much longer lasting energy boost.

CRUISE: An all-day hydration solution packed with essential vitamins to maintain peak performance. Cruise deliciously quenches your thirst while delivering essential vitamins.

DESCEND: An evening beverage with calming ingredients like Magnesium and Glycine to promote relaxation and wind-down.

"JUNO™ was created to offer a truly effective solution for modern, health-conscious consumers," said a rep from the brand. "Our products support a day well lived, from sunrise to sunset, without the crashes or jitters associated with traditional energy drinks."

The launch of morejuno.com provides customers with direct access to JUNO™'s innovative product line, detailed information about the science behind the beverages, and the opportunity to incorporate this premium journey into their daily routines.

For more information about JUNO™ and to experience the future of functional beverages, visit morejuno.com .

About JUNO™:

JUNO™ is a cutting-edge beverage company committed to enhancing daily life through scientifically formulated drinks. With a focus on clean ingredients and optimal effectiveness, JUNO™ supports energy, hydration, and relaxation needs throughout the day.

Contact: JUNO™

[email protected]

Website: https://morejuno.com/

SOURCE JUNO Products LLC