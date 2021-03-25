JUNO Releases Intersections of Connectivity

DALLAS, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JUNO, the service leader of virtual and hybrid platforms that connects, engages and grows event communities daily, has launched Intersections of Connectivity to help event organizers design their hybrid experiences.

Participants should be able to connect whether attending virtually or in-person.

"Think about how to recreate the lobbies, the coffees, the trade show floors where two human beings can intersect to connect — to encourage each other, inspire each other, educate each other, buy and sell with one another. That is the vision — that is what JUNO helps create," says JUNO CEO Josh Hotsenpiller. "The future is hybrid; hybrid is the intersection of connectivity. When people are connecting and getting educated, we all win."

The framework is available at https://www.junolive.co/insights/intersections to walk planners through the retracing, erasing and replacing of event elements to design an experience that spans across avenues. JUNO believes hybrid events exist as Intersections of Connectivity, where virtual participants cross paths with the in-person audience coming soon to physical venues.

"JUNO makes events boundaryless, so that whether participants are in their living room or in the ballroom, they can stream keynotes, participate in sessions, get recommended matchmaking suggestions, instantly chat and video one-on-one, interact with sponsors and connect with exhibitors," Hotsenpiller says.

Visit junolive.co to download the framework for use with virtual meetings, hybrid events and experiences.

ABOUT JUNO

JUNO connects people for transformational omnichannel experiences. As the service leader of live and on-demand digital platforms, we reduce friction and support business growth. Born from community-building software, JUNO enables daily networking, education, commerce and communication with robust engagement, monetization, matchmaking, video streaming and analytics tools. Learn more at www.junolive.co . For details or interviews, contact VP, Marketing & Communications Dana Freker Doody at [email protected] or 972.349.0015.

