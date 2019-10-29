JUNO Software Becomes a Key Partner for Telestax Restcomm Solutions

BUCHAREST, Romania and LONDON, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Telestax, the leading CPaaS enabler for communications service providers and creator of the award-winning Restcomm platform has selected JUNO Software as a certified partner for on premise Restcomm solutions.

Today, at Total Telecom Congress in London, UK, the companies officially announce that JUNO Software has become a Telestax Certified Partner. Telestax has chosen JUNO Software as a Certified Partner for expert support and development of on premise Restcomm solutions which continue to be in demand.

As a partner, JUNO Software will now provide licensing, professional services, and complete technical support. The JUNO team will work directly with CSPs, OEMs and Enterprise accounts who want to leverage the Restcomm solutions portfolio: SMSC, USSD, Intelligent Network, JAIN SLEE and SIP Servlets frameworks and Signalling Stacks (SS7, Diameter, SIP).

Austin-based Telestax has experienced tremendous growth in under a decade, helping communications service providers to deliver on the promise of the digital transformation, allowing them to connect with their customers anywhere, anytime, on any device. JUNO Software, established in 2016, is a growing team of highly experienced professional services provider working with customers across the globe from their Eastern Europe headquarters.

This partnership is mutually beneficial and reassuring for Telestax Restcomm customers. Solutions of this complexity need to be correctly implemented by a team of highly skilled professionals in order for the customers to take full advantage of their full capabilities. Extreme attention to customer needs and expectations remains a core value for both partners.

"We are fully committed to customer satisfaction and that is why we work together with Telestax to help customers achieve maximum business value out of the entire Restcomm portfolio. We employ to this end our deep knowledge of the telecommunications industry, as well as high-quality delivery capabilities and technical expertise," said Mihnea Teodorescu, CEO & Founder of JUNO Software.

"JUNO Software is a trusted business partner of Telestax and was selected based on their experience and track record of delivering projects successfully based on Restcomm technologies. They are committed to this technology and the relationship with Telestax, keeping the customer in focus at all times," said Paul Doscher, CEO of Telestax.

For press and business inquiries about JUNO Software and Telestax partnership for Restcomm On Premise solutions, please visit JUNO Software booth S19 at Total Telecom Congress or contact JUNO directly through our website at www.juno-software.com.

About JUNO Software

JUNO Software is a professional services company, focused on providing telecommunications software development services, system integration and consultancy for MNOs, MVNOs and Global Enterprises. Founded in 2016, the company brings together a highly professional team, with a broad experience in working with large international companies through a multitude of technologies. JUNO Software is committed to bringing innovation to the industry through an open architecture approach and through strategic partnerships with the leading companies in the telecom field.

To learn more about JUNO Software visit our website at www.juno-software.com. You can also follow us on Twitter @juno_software.

About Telestax

Telestax is the leading CPaaS enabler for communications service providers and creator of the award-winning Restcomm API platform. Originating in the largest industry open source community, managed by Telestax, Restcomm has been tested by over 10,000 telecom developers and contains over 6 million lines of code. As a trusted partner in real-time communications, Telestax delivers Restcomm Cloud to innovative companies around the world. When service providers join with Telestax, their customers gain the advantage of a superior network and full CPaaS capabilities such as programmable SMS and voice. With bring your own carrier options, white labeling, and a complete suite of voice and messaging APIs, service providers benefit from new revenue streams and a competitive edge in the evolving digital transformation marketplace. Restcomm Cloud removes the friction in application development and business workflow integration with user-friendly tools like the Visual Designer. The Telestax RESTful API gives experienced developers control to create robust omnichannel applications alongside technologies such as advanced IVR and intelligent chatbots. Learn more about Telestax, Restcomm Cloud, and CPaaS enablement at www.telestax.com today.

