JUNO Voted Best Event Solution: Community Platform

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JUNO, a software company that connects and educates people on a single destination platform for events and year-round community, was voted #1 in a competition designed to reward innovation in event technology and community software. Live from the Event Solutions Stage at PCMA Convening Leaders 2022 in Las Vegas, JUNO competed and won as the Best Event Solution: Community Platform.

JUNO team celebrates the win for best community platform at PCMA Convening Leaders. Best Event Solution: Community Platform Awarded to JUNO Live from PCMA Convening Leaders

JUNO's solution Connects and Educates attendees and members for events and 365-day community with Event, Networking, Learning, and Analytics. JUNO's team and tech differentiate it from the rest. The content tagging capabilities and AI recommendation engine increase the value for any user.

"It's elegant and easy," says JUNO CEO Josh Hotsenpiller. "That's what users want, and that's how we built our Single Destination Platform for event and meeting professionals. It's simple to launch, and solves hybrid event concerns by embracing in-person and virtual attendees into the same online home. Our mobile companion app is receiving rave reviews from PCMA attendees."

Per PCMA's announcement of results: "Listening to our audience, the feedback has been excellent, and the audience could take many valuable insights."

"We want to position communities and events for the future. Innovative leaders are choosing JUNO to drive more value," Hotsenpiller says. "It's time to launch into a super-app and platform where the entire community can access all your content, connect with each other and participate in experiences to advance their own careers."

The Tech Pitch Battle slide deck is available for viewing for behind-the-scenes access to how JUNO approaches Events and Community.

ABOUT JUNO

JUNO connects and educates people on a single destination platform for events and year-round community. This software-as-a-service solution is embraced by innovative clients ready to make the digital transformation necessary for future success in events, member communications and learning.

JUNO has helped thousands of users across five continents come together with more than 35 million minutes of streamed educational content. Organizations like the Professional Convention Management Association, American College of Emergency Physicians, Network of Executive Women, American Heart Association, a Big 4 national sports organization and a top philanthropic group have all chosen JUNO for events and engagement.

