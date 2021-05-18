Junum Announces MalnutritionCDS™ Integration with Epic EHR

Malnutrition is a common, complicated, and costly problem for hospitals. In the US, one in three patients admitted to the hospital has malnutrition — but <7% are diagnosed. 1 Junum provides the tools needed to accurately diagnose malnutrition within your existing EHR workflows and improve revenue capture accordingly.

"When care teams can diagnose malnutrition early, they can intervene sooner to help improve patient outcomes and capture the appropriate reimbursements," says Molly Hegarty, MS RDN, Founder and CEO of Junum. "As an engineer turned nutritionist, I believe strongly in using the power of technology to help clinicians better understand nutrition and its vital role in patient care. We're excited to make our SMART on FHIR, malnutrition-focused app for clinicians available to Epic users across the country."

About Junum

Junum is founded and led by Molly Hegarty, nutritionist and engineer. The company helps hospitals understand and address malnutrition to maximize the value of their clinical teams, drive revenue and deliver exceptional patient care. Our intuitive tools operate within existing EHR workflows, giving clinicians easy access to the nutrition insights they need to drive improved outcomes. Schedule a demo today at junum.io .

