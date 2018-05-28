Jupai Reports First Quarter 2018 Results

(RMB '000, except percentages) Q1 2017

Q1 2017 %

Q1 2018

Q1 2018 %

YoY Change % One-time commissions 234,759

63.70%

276,435

63.80%

17.80% Recurring management fees 67,617

18.30%

122,908

28.40%

81.80% Recurring service fees 26,225

7.10%

15,058

3.50%

-42.60% Other service fees 40,139

10.90%

18,816

4.30%

-53.10% Total net revenues 368,740

100.00%

433,217

100.00%

17.50%

Income from operations in the first quarter of 2018 was RMB152.5 million ( US$24.3 million ), a 21.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2017.

in the first quarter of 2018 was ( ), a 21.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2017. Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders in the first quarter of 2018 was RMB115.9 million ( US$18.5 million ), a 27.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2017.

in the first quarter of 2018 was ( ), a 27.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2017. Non-GAAP[2] net income attributable to ordinary shareholders in the first quarter of 2018 was RMB126.1 million ( US$20.1 million ), a 24.7% increase from the corresponding period in 2017.

FIRST QUARTER 2018 OPERATIONAL UPDATES

Total number of active clients [3] during the first quarter of 2018 was 4,167.

during the first quarter of 2018 was 4,167. The aggregate value of wealth management products distributed by the Company during the first quarter of 2018 was RMB10.9 billion ( US$1.7 billion ), a 23.2% decrease from the corresponding period in 2017.

[1] The U.S. dollars (US$) amounts disclosed in this press release, except for those transaction amounts that were actually settled in U.S. dollars, are presented solely for the convenience of the reader. The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into U.S. dollars (US$) in this press release is based on the noon buying rate on March 30, 2018, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, which was RMB6.2726 to US$1.00. The percentages stated in this press release are calculated based on the Renminbi amounts. [2] Jupai's non-GAAP financial measures are derived from adjusting the corresponding GAAP financial measures by excluding the effects of share-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets resulted from business acquisitions. [3] "Active clients" for a given period refers to clients who purchase wealth management products distributed by Jupai at least once during that given period.

Wealth management products distributed by the Company - breakdown by product type

Three months ended

March 31, 2017

March 31, 2018 Product type (RMB in millions, except percentages) Fixed income products 11,218 79%

3,933 36% Private equity products 2,332 16%

6,043 56% Secondary market equity fund products 20 1%

691 6% Other products 628 4%

231 2% All products 14,198 100%

10,898 100%

Jupai's coverage network as of March 31, 2018 included 73 client centers covering 48 cities, as compared to 72 client centers covering 44 cities as of March 31, 2017 .

as of included 73 client centers covering 48 cities, as compared to 72 client centers covering 44 cities as of . Total assets under management[4] as of March 31, 2018 were RMB54.5 billion ( US$8.7 billion ), a 5.3% decrease from December 31, 2017 and a 26.5% increase from March 31, 2017 .

[4] "Assets under management" or "AUM" of Jupai refers to the amount of capital contributions made by investors to the funds managed by the Company, for which the Company is entitled to receive management fees. The amount of AUM of Jupai is recorded and carried based on the historical cost of the contributed assets instead of fair market value of assets for almost all AUM of Jupai. For assets denominated in currencies other than Renminbi, the AUM are translated into Renminbi upon their contribution, without interim value adjustments solely due to changes in foreign exchange rates. As a result, Jupai's management fees for almost all its AUM are calculated based on the historical cost balance of the AUM.

Assets under management – breakdown by product type

As of

March 31, 2017

March 31, 2018 Product type (RMB in millions, except percentages) Fixed income products 22,856 53%

27,385 51% Private equity products 16,774 39%

24,098 44% Secondary market equity fund products 2,997 7%

2,246 4% Other products 451 1%

772 1% All products 43,078 100%

54,501 100%

"Jupai had a solid first quarter of 2018, with both top and bottom-line results surpassing expectations," said Mr. Jianda Ni, Jupai's chairman of the board and chief executive officer. "While net revenues for the quarter increased to RMB433.2 million at a year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%, the aggregate value of wealth management products distributed by Jupai saw a year-over-year decrease to RMB10.9 billion due to the Chinese New Year holiday as well as regulatory changes. We benefited, however, from enhanced bargaining power with real estate companies which have been facing higher cost of capital due to the recent policy changes. As a result, Jupai's average one-time commission rate for the quarter rose to approximately 2.5%, as compared to approximately 2% for the full year of 2017. Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders for the quarter reached RMB115.9 million, up 27.8% year-over-year, with net profit margin rising to 26.7% from 24.6% in the same period of last year."

"To adapt to the newly introduced industry regulations, in the first quarter of 2018, Jupai leveraged our rich experience and resources in the real estate industry to accelerate development of our real estate equity related products, including mezzanine investments, convertible bonds and M&A funds. We have received very positive feedback on these products, with our total assets under management reaching RMB54.5 billion as of March 31, 2018, representing a 26.5% year-over-year increase."

"We believe that the solid performance Jupai achieved in the first quarter reflects our team's capability to adapt to market changes and launch new products which satisfy both regulatory requirements and customer needs. Leveraging our rigorous risk control system, Jupai will further broaden our product portfolio to better fulfill customers' wealth management and asset allocation needs. We are optimistic that Jupai will maintain healthy growth in 2018 as management focuses on building China's leading wealth and asset management brand."

Ms. Min Liu, Jupai's chief financial officer, said, "Over the first quarter of 2018, Jupai's business continued to grow steadily as we further optimized the company's cost structure and operating efficiency, which helped to drive our operating margin to 35.2%. As we look to achieve additional cost efficiencies, we remain confident in our bottom-line growth outlook for 2018."

FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Net Revenues

Net revenues for the first quarter of 2018 were RMB433.2 million (US$69.1 million), a 17.5% increase from the corresponding period in 2017, primarily due to increases in one-time commissions and recurring management fees.

Net revenues from one-time commissions for the first quarter of 2018 were RMB276.4 million ( US$44.1 million ), a 17.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2017, primarily as a result of an increase in fee rates.

for the first quarter of 2018 were ( ), a 17.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2017, primarily as a result of an increase in fee rates. Net revenues from recurring management fees for the first quarter of 2018 were RMB122.9 million ( US$19.6 million ), an 81.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2017 , primarily due to an increase in the value of assets under management. The Company recognized RMB20.7 million ( US$3.3 million ) and RMB1.7 million carried interest in the first quarter of 2018 and 2017, respectively.

for the first quarter of 2018 were ( ), an 81.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2017 primarily due to an increase in the value of assets under management. The Company recognized ( ) and carried interest in the first quarter of 2018 and 2017, respectively. Net revenues from recurring service fees for the first quarter of 2018 were RMB15.1 million ( US$2.4 million ), a 42.6% decrease from the corresponding period in 2017, primarily because the Company provided ongoing services to fewer product suppliers. The Company recognized nil and RMB1.4 million variable performance fees in the first quarter of 2018 and 2017, respectively.

for the first quarter of 2018 were ( ), a 42.6% decrease from the corresponding period in 2017, primarily because the Company provided ongoing services to fewer product suppliers. The Company recognized nil and variable performance fees in the first quarter of 2018 and 2017, respectively. Net revenues from other service fees for the first quarter of 2018 were RMB18.8 million ( US$3.0 million ), a 53.1% decrease from the corresponding period in 2017, primarily due to decreases in sub-advisory fees collected from other companies.

Starting from January 1, 2018, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Update 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (ASC 606), on a modified-retrospective basis. The adoption has no material impact on the Company's financial positions, results of operations, or cash flows.

Operating Costs and Expenses

Operating costs and expenses for the first quarter of 2018 were RMB280.7 million (US$44.8 million), an increase of 15.3% from the corresponding period in 2017.

Cost of revenues for the first quarter of 2018 was RMB130.4 million ( US$20.8 million ), a 3.2% decrease from the corresponding period in 2017, primarily due to a reduction in performance-based compensation as a result of a decline in the aggregate value of wealth management products distributed.

for the first quarter of 2018 was ( ), a 3.2% decrease from the corresponding period in 2017, primarily due to a reduction in performance-based compensation as a result of a decline in the aggregate value of wealth management products distributed. Selling expenses for the first quarter of 2018 were RMB85.4 million ( US$13.6 million ), a 43.4% increase from the corresponding period in 2017, primarily due to the increase in marketing expenses.

for the first quarter of 2018 were ( ), a 43.4% increase from the corresponding period in 2017, primarily due to the increase in marketing expenses. G&A expenses for the first quarter of 2018 were RMB65.0 million ( US$10.4 million ), a 23.6% increase from the corresponding period in 2017, mainly due to the increase in both the numbers of managerial and administrative personnel and their average compensation.

for the first quarter of 2018 were ( ), a 23.6% increase from the corresponding period in 2017, mainly due to the increase in both the numbers of managerial and administrative personnel and their average compensation. Other operating income (government subsidies) received by the Company in the first quarter of 2018 was RMB0.1 million ( US$0.02 million ), a 95.9% decrease from the corresponding period in 2017. Government subsidies were recorded when received, with their availability and amount dependent upon government administrative policies.

Operating margin for the first quarter of 2018 was 35.2%, compared to 34.0% for the corresponding period in 2017.

Income tax expenses for the first quarter of 2018 were RMB39.1 million (US$6.2 million), a 32.0% increase from the corresponding period in 2017. The increase was primarily due to an increase in taxable income.

Net Income

Net Income

- Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders for the first quarter of 2018 was RMB115.9 million (US$18.5 million), a 27.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2017.

- Net margin attributable to ordinary shareholders for the first quarter of 2018 was 26.7%, as compared to 24.6% for the corresponding period in 2017.

- Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders per basic and diluted American depositary share ("ADS") for the first quarter of 2018 was RMB3.50 (US$0.56) and RMB3.30 (US$0.53), respectively, as compared to RMB2.81 and RMB2.69, respectively, for the corresponding period in 2017.

The industry regulations newly introduced on March 28, 2018 emphasize that asset management businesses conducted through the internet are subject to oversight from financial regulatory authorities. Pursuant to these regulations, Shanghai Runju Financial Information Service Co., Ltd. ("Runju"), a non-controlling investee of Jupai, has formulated a new business plan to adjust its business model. Based on management's latest evaluation, no impairment loss needs to be recorded for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018. Future impairment analysis will be performed at each quarter end.

Non-GAAP Net Income

- Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders for the first quarter of 2018 was RMB126.1 million (US$20.1 million), a 24.7% increase from the corresponding period in 2017.

- Non-GAAP net margin attributable to ordinary shareholders for the first quarter of 2018 was 29.1%, as compared to 27.4% for the corresponding period in 2017.

- Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS for the first quarter of 2018 was RMB3.59 (US$0.57), as compared to RMB3.00 for the corresponding period in 2017.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of March 31, 2018, the Company had RMB824.2 million (US$131.4 million) in cash and cash equivalents, compared to RMB1,527.8 million as of December 31, 2017.

Net cash used in operating activities during the first quarter of 2018 was RMB150.6 million (US$24.0 million).

Net cash used in investing activities during the first quarter of 2018 was RMB557.0 million (US$88.8 million).

Net cash provided by financing activities during the first quarter of 2018 was RMB4.0 million (US$0.6 million).

BUSINESS OUTLOOK

The Company estimates that its net income attributable to ordinary shareholders for the full year of 2018 will be in the range of RMB532.3 million to RMB573.3 million, an increase of 30.0% to 40.0% compared to 2017. This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary view, which is subject to change.

DISCUSSION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In addition to disclosing financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company's earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the effects of all forms of share-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition. The reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest GAAP measures as set forth in the table captioned "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" below.

The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The financial results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results should be carefully evaluated. The non-GAAP financial measure used by the Company may be prepared differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.

When evaluating the Company's operating performance in the periods presented, management reviewed non-GAAP net income results reflecting adjustments to exclude the impacts of share-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition to supplement U.S. GAAP financial data. As such, the Company believes that the presentation of the non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shares per diluted ADS and non-GAAP net margin attributable to ordinary shareholders provides important supplemental information to investors regarding financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and results of operations in a manner consistent with that used by management. Pursuant to U.S. GAAP, the Company recognized significant amounts of expenses for the restricted shares and share options, and amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition in the periods presented. The Company utilized the non-GAAP financial results to make financial results comparable period to period and to better understand its historical business operations.

ABOUT JUPAI HOLDINGS LIMITED

Jupai Holdings Limited ("Jupai") (NYSE: JP) is a leading third-party wealth management service provider focusing on distributing wealth management products and providing quality product advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China. Jupai's comprehensive and personalized client service and broad range of carefully selected third-party and self-developed products have made it a trusted brand among its clients. Jupai maintains extensive and targeted coverage of China's high-net-worth population.

For more information, please visit http://jupai.investorroom.com.

-- FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL TABLES FOLLOW --

Jupai Holdings Limited Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



As of

December 31,

March 31,

March 31,

2017

2018

2018

RMB

RMB

USD Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents 1,527,777,270

824,236,192

131,402,639 Short-term investments 23,203,612

23,203,612

3,699,202 Accounts receivable 53,512,590

60,390,722

9,627,702 Other receivables 22,989,264

17,695,654

2,821,104 Amounts due from related parties 268,760,059

743,085,128

118,465,250 Other current assets 12,276,204

16,710,018

2,663,969 Total current assets 1,908,518,999

1,685,321,326

268,679,866 Long-term investments 50,450,000

50,450,000

8,042,917 Investment in affiliates 181,922,556

421,136,038

67,138,991 Property and equipment, net 44,957,054

43,833,624

6,988,111 Intangible assets, net 74,350,855

68,337,742

10,894,644 Goodwill 261,621,691

251,767,063

40,137,593 Other non-current assets 32,459,581

31,978,267

5,098,087 Deferred tax assets -- non-current 71,807,042

71,807,042

11,447,732 Total Assets 2,626,087,778

2,624,631,102

418,427,941











Liabilities and Equity









Current liabilities:









Accrued payroll and welfare expenses 212,718,285

119,295,618

19,018,528 Income tax payable 179,224,777

193,259,879

30,810,171 Other tax payable 57,325,185

75,823,395

12,088,033 Dividend payable -

125,832,660

20,060,686 Amounts due to related parties-current 27,294,813

24,800,770

3,953,826 Deferred revenue from related parties 171,546,620

159,839,236

25,482,134 Deferred revenue 17,921,745

13,718,766

2,187,094 Other current liabilities 31,941,785

20,957,858

3,341,176 Total current liabilities 697,973,210

733,528,182

116,941,648 Deferred revenue -- non-current from related parties 62,917,485

51,172,793

8,158,147 Deferred revenue -- non-current 6,611,915

4,228,388

674,105 Deferred tax liabilities -- non-current 4,717,167

3,450,023

550,015 Total Liabilities 772,219,777

792,379,386

126,323,915 Equity 1,853,868,001

1,832,251,716

292,104,026 Total Liabilities and Total Shareholders' Equity 2,626,087,778

2,624,631,102

418,427,941

Jupai Holdings Limited Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (In RMB, except for USD data, ADS data and percentages)



Three months ended



March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

YoY

2017

2018

2018

Change %

RMB

RMB

USD



Revenues













Third party revenues 101,873,393

59,676,498

9,513,837

-41.4% Related party revenues 268,841,531

374,736,600

59,741,830

39.4% Total revenues 370,714,924

434,413,098

69,255,667

17.2% Business taxes and related surcharges (1,974,544)

(1,196,313)

(190,720)

-39.4% Net revenues 368,740,380

433,216,785

69,064,947

17.5%















Operating costs and expenses:













Cost of revenues (134,752,532)

(130,457,483)

(20,797,992)

-3.2% Selling expenses (59,519,090)

(85,353,592)

(13,607,370)

43.4% General and administrative expenses (52,621,880)

(65,030,185)

(10,367,342)

23.6% Other operating income -- government subsidies 3,408,212

141,000

22,479

-95.9% Total operating cost and expenses (243,485,290)

(280,700,260)

(44,750,225)

15.3% Income from operations 125,255,090

152,516,525

24,314,722

21.8%















Interest income 7,503,409

1,146,048

182,707

-84.7% Investment income 2,041,799

1,128,859

179,967

-44.7% Other income 23,223

1,108,872

176,780

4,674.9% Total other income 9,568,431

3,383,779

539,454

-64.6% Income before taxes and income from equity in affiliates 134,823,521

155,900,304

24,854,176

15.6% Income tax expense (29,635,028)

(39,116,248)

(6,236,050)

32.0% Loss from equity in affiliates (5,716,843)

(1,186,518)

(189,159)

-79.2% Net income 99,471,650

115,597,538

18,428,967

16.2% Net (income) loss income attributable to non-controlling interests (8,778,757)

280,047

44,646

-103.2% Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 90,692,893

115,877,585

18,473,613

27.8%















Net income per ADS:













Basic 2.81

3.50

0.56

24.6% Diluted 2.69

3.30

0.53

22.7% Weighted average number of ADSs used in computation:













Basic 32,303,977

33,122,636

33,122,636

2.5% Diluted 33,732,924

35,102,133

35,102,133

4.1%

Jupai Holdings Limited Unaudited Condensed Comprehensive Income Statements (In RMB, except for USD data and percentages)



Three months ended



March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

Change

2017

2018

2018





RMB

RMB

USD



Net income 99,471,650

115,597,538

18,428,967

16.2% Other comprehensive income, net of tax:













Change in cumulative foreign currency translation adjustment (6,186,464)

(21,419,060)

(3,414,702)

246.2% Other comprehensive income (6,186,464)

(21,419,060)

(3,414,702)

246.2% Comprehensive income 93,285,186

94,178,478

15,014,265

1.0% Less: Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests 8,778,757

(280,047)

(44,646)

-103.2% Comprehensive income attributable to ordinary shareholders 84,506,429

94,458,525

15,058,911

11.8%

Jupai Holdings Limited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (In RMB, except for ADS data and percentages)



Three months ended



March 31,

March 31,

Change

2017

2018





RMB

RMB



Net margin attributable to ordinary shareholders 24.6%

26.7%



Adjusted net margin attributable to ordinary shareholders (non-GAAP) 27.4%

29.1%















Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 90,692,893

115,877,585

27.8% Adjustment for share-based compensation 6,886,881

6,912,879

0.4% Adjustment for amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition 3,595,958

3,332,428

-7.3% Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shares(non-GAAP) 101,175,732

126,122,892

24.7%











Net income attributable to ordinary shares per ADS, diluted 2.69

3.30

22.7% Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shares per ADS, diluted (non-GAAP) 3.00

3.59

19.7%











Weighted average number of ADSs used in computation:









Diluted 33,732,924

35,102,133

4.1%

