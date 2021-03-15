Jupai Reports Full Year 2020 Results

SHANGHAI, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jupai Holdings Limited ("Jupai" or the "Company") (NYSE: JP), a leading third-party wealth management service provider, focusing on distributing wealth management products and providing quality product advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2020.

FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2020 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Net revenues in the fourth quarter of 2020 were RMB98.0 million , a decrease of 28.4% from the corresponding period in 2019. For the full year 2020, net revenues were RMB388.2 million , a decrease of 50.6% from 2019.

For the quarter ended December 31 (RMB '000, except percentages) Q4 2019

Q4 2019 %

Q4 2020

Q4 2020 %

YoY Change % One-time commissions 71,059

51.9%

38,576

39.4%

-45.7% Recurring management fees 28,570

20.9%

17,602

18.0%

-38.4% Recurring service fees 37,310

27.2%

41,829

42.6%

12.1% Other service fees -

-

-

-

- Total net revenues 136,939

100.0%

98,007

100.0%

-28.4%

For the full year ended December 31 (RMB '000, except percentages) FY 2019

FY 2019 %

FY 2020

FY 2020 %

YoY Change % One-time commissions 318,854

40.5%

162,152

41.8%

-49.1% Recurring management fees 338,647

43.1%

97,992

25.2%

-71.1% Recurring service fees 114,542

14.6%

128,028

33.0%

11.8% Other service fees 13,904

1.8%

-

-

- Total net revenues 785,947

100.0%

388,172

100.0%

-50.6%

Income from operations in the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB6.6 million , as compared to loss from operations of RMB29.5 million from the corresponding period in 2019. For the full year 2020, loss from operations was RMB34.4 million , as compared to RMB136.7 million from 2019.

in the fourth quarter of 2020 was , as compared to loss from operations of from the corresponding period in 2019. For the full year 2020, loss from operations was , as compared to from 2019. Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders in the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB2.0 million , as compared to net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB30.2 million from the corresponding period in 2019. For the full year 2020, net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB31.4 million , as compared to RMB164.7 million from 2019.

in the fourth quarter of 2020 was , as compared to net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of from the corresponding period in 2019. For the full year 2020, net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was , as compared to from 2019. Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders (non-GAAP[1]) in the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB2.3 million , as compared to adjusted net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB27.8 million from the corresponding period in 2019. For the full year 2020, non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB27.8 million , as compared to RMB154.5 million from 2019.

[1] Jupai's non-GAAP financial measures are derived from adjusting the corresponding GAAP financial measures by excluding the effects of share-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets resulted from business acquisitions.

FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2020 OPERATIONAL UPDATES

Total number of active clients [2] for the full year 2020 was 1,700, as compared to 2,973 active clients in 2019.

for the full year 2020 was 1,700, as compared to 2,973 active clients in 2019. The aggregate value of wealth management products distributed by the Company during the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB1.2 billion , a 38.7% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019. For the full year 2020, the aggregate value of wealth management products distributed by the Company was RMB6.5 billion , a 34.3% decrease from 2019.

[2] "Active clients" for a given period refer to clients who purchase wealth management products distributed by Jupai at least once during that given period.

Wealth management products distributed by the Company - breakdown by product type

Three months ended Twelve months ended

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019

December 31, 2020 Product type (RMB in millions, except percentages) (RMB in millions, except percentages) Fixed income products 1,474 78%

833 72% 7,219 73%

4,116 64% Private equity products 113 6%

14 1% 1,526 16%

1,017 16% Secondary market equity fund products 132 7%

281 24% 291 3%

1,173 18% Other products 179 9%

35 3% 791 8%

147 2% All products 1,898 100%

1,163 100% 9,827 100%

6,453 100%

Jupai's coverage network as of December 31, 2020 included 31 client centers covering 30 cities, as compared to 51 client centers covering 43 cities as of December 31, 2019 .

as of included 31 client centers covering 30 cities, as compared to 51 client centers covering 43 cities as of . Total assets under management[3] as of December 31, 2020 were RMB33.8 billion , as compared to RMB41.8 billion from December 31, 2019 .

[3] "Assets under management" or "AUM" of Jupai refers to the amount of capital contributions made by investors to the funds managed by the Company, for which the Company is entitled to receive management fees. The amount of AUM of Jupai is recorded and carried based on the historical cost of the contributed assets instead of fair market value of assets for almost all AUM of Jupai. For assets denominated in currencies other than Renminbi, the AUM are translated into Renminbi upon their contribution, without interim value adjustments solely due to changes in foreign exchange rates. As a result, Jupai's management fees for almost all its AUM are calculated based on the historical cost balance of the AUM.

Assets under management – breakdown by product type

As of

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2020 Product type (RMB in millions, except percentages) Fixed income products 13,455 32%

10,149 30% Private equity products 26,294 63%

21,549 64% Secondary market equity fund products 929 2%

968 3% Other products 1,147 3%

1,163 3% All products 41,825 100%

33,829 100%

"We were pleased to see our distribution of secondary market products increase to RMB1.17 billion for the full year 2020, compared to RMB290 million in 2019, showing our ability to optimize product offerings," said Mr. Jianda Ni, Jupai's chairman of the board and chief executive officer. "We remain optimistic in the long term prospects of China's wealth management industry, and are confident that our strategy of developing a diverse range of high-quality investment products for China's growing high net worth population positions Jupai for sustainable profitable growth."

Ms. Min Liu, Jupai's chief financial officer, said, "We were encouraged to turn profitable in the fourth quarter of 2020. Jupai's effective cost control measures continued to drive margin improvement as evidenced by our profitable fourth quarter which saw total operating costs decrease by 45.1% on a year over year basis. In 2021, we will continue to improve our productivity while optimizing overall customer experience."

FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Net Revenues

Net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 were RMB98.0 million, a 28.4% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019, primarily due to decreases in one-time commissions and recurring management fees. Net revenues were RMB388.2 million for the full year 2020, a decrease of 50.6% from 2019.

Net revenues from one-time commissions for the fourth quarter of 2020 were RMB38.6 million , a 45.7% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019, primarily as a result of a decrease in the aggregate value of wealth management products distributed by the Company. For the full year 2020, net revenues from one-time commissions were RMB162.2 million , a decrease of 49.1% from 2019.

for the fourth quarter of 2020 were , a 45.7% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019, primarily as a result of a decrease in the aggregate value of wealth management products distributed by the Company. For the full year 2020, net revenues from one-time commissions were , a decrease of 49.1% from 2019. Net revenues from recurring management fees for the fourth quarter of 2020 were RMB17.6 million , a 38.4% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019, primarily due to the decrease in the value of assets under management. RMB1.9 million and RMB0.9 million carried interest was recognized as part of Jupai's recurring management fees in the fourth quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively. For the full year 2020, net revenues from recurring management fees were RMB98.0 million , a 71.1% decrease from 2019. RMB13.7 million and RMB156.9 million carried interest was recognized as part of Jupai's recurring management fees for the full year 2020 and 2019, respectively.

for the fourth quarter of 2020 were , a 38.4% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019, primarily due to the decrease in the value of assets under management. and carried interest was recognized as part of Jupai's recurring management fees in the fourth quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively. For the full year 2020, net revenues from recurring management fees were , a 71.1% decrease from 2019. and carried interest was recognized as part of Jupai's recurring management fees for the full year 2020 and 2019, respectively. Net revenues from recurring service fees for the fourth quarter of 2020 were RMB41.8 million , a 12.1% increase from the corresponding period in 2019. The Company recognized RMB3.3 million and RMB0.3 million variable performance fees in the fourth quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively. For the full year 2020, net revenues from recurring service fees were RMB128.0 million , an 11.8% increase from 2019. The Company recognized RMB10.6 million and RMB2.1 million variable performance fees for the full year 2020 and 2019, respectively.

for the fourth quarter of 2020 were , a 12.1% increase from the corresponding period in 2019. The Company recognized and variable performance fees in the fourth quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively. For the full year 2020, net revenues from recurring service fees were , an 11.8% increase from 2019. The Company recognized and variable performance fees for the full year 2020 and 2019, respectively. Net revenues from other service fees for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 2019 were both nil. For the full year 2020, net revenues from other service fees were nil, as compared to RMB13.9 million from 2019.

Operating Costs and Expenses

Operating costs and expenses for the fourth quarter of 2020 were RMB91.4 million, a decrease of 45.1% from the corresponding period in 2019. For the full year 2020, operating costs and expenses were RMB422.6 million, a decrease of 54.2% from 2019.

Cost of revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB39.9 million , a decrease of 56.3% from the corresponding period in 2019. This was primarily due to decrease in headcount of wealth management advisors and client managers, as well as the decrease in the aggregate value of wealth management products distributed by the Company. For the full year 2020, cost of revenues was RMB205.6 million , a decrease of 57.3% from 2019.

for the fourth quarter of 2020 was , a decrease of 56.3% from the corresponding period in 2019. This was primarily due to decrease in headcount of wealth management advisors and client managers, as well as the decrease in the aggregate value of wealth management products distributed by the Company. For the full year 2020, cost of revenues was , a decrease of 57.3% from 2019. Selling expenses for the fourth quarter of 2020 were RMB18.1 million , a decrease of 64.2% from the corresponding period in 2019, primarily due to the decrease in marketing and promotion activities and the decrease in revenues. For the full year 2020, selling expenses were RMB84.9 million , a decrease of 58.9% from 2019.

for the fourth quarter of 2020 were , a decrease of 64.2% from the corresponding period in 2019, primarily due to the decrease in marketing and promotion activities and the decrease in revenues. For the full year 2020, selling expenses were , a decrease of 58.9% from 2019. General and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2020 were RMB39.3 million , a decrease of 14.3% from the corresponding period in 2019, mainly due to continuous improvement in operating efficiency. For the full year 2020, general and administrative expenses were RMB153.7 million , a decrease of 42.1% from 2019.

for the fourth quarter of 2020 were , a decrease of 14.3% from the corresponding period in 2019, mainly due to continuous improvement in operating efficiency. For the full year 2020, general and administrative expenses were , a decrease of 42.1% from 2019. Other operating income (government subsidies) received by the Company for the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB5.9 million , a decrease of 72.2% from the corresponding period in 2019. For the full year 2020, other operating income was RMB21.6 million , a decrease of 31.3% from 2019. Government subsidies were recorded when received, with their availability and amount dependent upon government policies.

Operating margin for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 6.8%, as compared to -21.5% for the corresponding period in 2019. For the full year 2020, operating margin was -8.9%, compared to -17.4% for 2019.

Income tax expenses for the fourth quarter of 2020 were RMB41.1 thousand, a decrease of 99.8% from the corresponding period in 2019, primarily due to taxable losses for the fourth quarter of 2020. For the full year 2020, income tax expenses were RMB0.8 million, a decrease of 98.5% from 2019.

Net Income

- Net Income

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB2.0 million , as compared to net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB30.2 million from the corresponding period in 2019. For the full year 2020, net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB31.4 million , as compared to RMB164.7 million in 2019.

for the fourth quarter of 2020 was , as compared to net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of from the corresponding period in 2019. For the full year 2020, net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was , as compared to in 2019. Net margin attributable to ordinary shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 2.0%, as compared to -22.0% from the corresponding period in 2019. For the full year 2020, net margin attributable to ordinary shareholders was -8.1%, compared to -21.0% in 2019.

for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 2.0%, as compared to -22.0% from the corresponding period in 2019. For the full year 2020, net margin attributable to ordinary shareholders was -8.1%, compared to -21.0% in 2019. Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders per basic and diluted American depositary share ("ADS") for the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB0.06 and RMB0.06 , respectively, as compared to net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders per basic and diluted ADS of RMB0.90 and RMB0.90 , respectively, from the corresponding period in 2019. For the full year 2020, net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders per basic and diluted ADS was RMB0.94 and RMB0.94 , respectively, as compared to RMB4.90 and RMB4.90 , respectively, in 2019.

- Adjusted Net (Loss) Income (non-GAAP)

Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders (non-GAAP) for the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB2.3 million , as compared to adjusted net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB27.8 million from the corresponding period in 2019. For the full year 2020, non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB27.8 million , as compared to RMB154.5 million in 2019.

for the fourth quarter of 2020 was , as compared to adjusted net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of from the corresponding period in 2019. For the full year 2020, non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was , as compared to in 2019. Adjusted net margin attributable to ordinary shareholders (non-GAAP) for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 2.3%, as compared to -20.3% from the corresponding period in 2019. For the full year 2020, non-GAAP net margin attributable to ordinary shareholders was -7.2%, as compared to -19.7% in 2019.

for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 2.3%, as compared to -20.3% from the corresponding period in 2019. For the full year 2020, non-GAAP net margin attributable to ordinary shareholders was -7.2%, as compared to -19.7% in 2019. Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS (non-GAAP) for the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB0.07 , as compared to adjusted net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS (non-GAAP) of RMB0.83 from the corresponding period in 2019. For the full year 2020, non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS was RMB0.83 , as compared to RMB4.60 in 2019.

Repurchase of Shares

As of March 9, 2021, we had repurchased 539,142 ADSs as part of the Company's share repurchase program of up to US$10 million announced in February 2020, at a total cost of US$741,554, inclusive of transaction charges.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had RMB657.2 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, as compared to RMB712.3 million as of December 31, 2019.

Net cash used in operating activities during the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB18.7 million, as compared to RMB47.0 million from the corresponding period in 2019. For the full year 2020, net cash used in operating activities was RMB15.6 million, as compared to RMB224.6 million in 2019.

Net cash provided by investing activities during the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB10.0 million, as compared to RMB100.4 million net cash used in investing activities from the corresponding period in 2019. For the full year 2020, net cash used in investing activities was RMB32.4 million, as compared to RMB365.7 million in 2019.

Net cash used in financing activities during the fourth quarter of 2020 was nil, as compared to nil from the corresponding period in 2019. For the full year 2020, net cash used in financing activities was RMB7.1 million, as compared to RMB29.6 thousand net cash provided by financing activities in 2019.

CONFERENCE CALL

Jupai's management will host an earnings conference call on March 15, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong time).

Please register in advance for the conference call using the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with a calendar invite with participant dial-in numbers, passcode, and a unique access pin by email. To join the conference, simply dial the number you receive after preregistering, enter the passcode followed by your pin, and you will join the conference instantly.

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following number until March 23, 2021:

DISCUSSION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In addition to disclosing financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company's earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the effects of all forms of share-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition. The reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest GAAP measures as set forth in the table captioned "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" below.

The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The financial results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results should be carefully evaluated. The non-GAAP financial measure used by the Company may be prepared differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.

When evaluating the Company's operating performance in the periods presented, management reviewed non-GAAP net income results reflecting adjustments to exclude the impacts of share-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition, to supplement U.S. GAAP financial data. As such, the Company believes that the presentation of the non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shares per diluted ADS and non-GAAP net margin attributable to ordinary shareholders provides important supplemental information to investors regarding financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and results of operations in a manner consistent with that used by management. Pursuant to U.S. GAAP, the Company recognized significant amounts of expenses for the restricted shares, share options and amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition. The Company utilized the non-GAAP financial results to make financial results comparable period to period and to better understand its historical business operations.

— FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL TABLES FOLLOW —

Jupai Holdings Limited Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In RMB, except for USD data)



As of

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2019

2020

2020

RMB

USD[4]

RMB

USD[5] Assets













Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents 711,205,698

102,158,306

630,416,786

96,615,599 Restricted cash 1,100,000

158,005

26,819,159

4,110,216 Accounts receivable -

-

6,539

1,002 Other receivables 14,125,535

2,029,006

61,254,793

9,387,708 Amounts due from related parties 95,193,003

13,673,619

20,182,412

3,093,090 Other current assets 4,984,541

715,985

16,034,692

2,457,424 Total current assets 826,608,777

118,734,921

754,714,381

115,665,039 Long-term investments 228,950,000

32,886,610

218,950,000

33,555,556 Investment in affiliates 107,541,000

15,447,298

100,341,909

15,378,070 Amounts due from related parties — non-current 229,117,743

32,910,705

229,154,928

35,119,529 Property and equipment, net 27,834,760

3,998,213

17,093,837

2,619,745 Intangible assets, net 38,250,479

5,494,338

34,177,021

5,237,858 Other non-current assets 17,886,020

2,569,166

13,538,437

2,074,856 Right-of-use assets 68,950,101

9,904,062

39,119,312

5,995,297 Deferred tax assets 4,608,063

661,907

4,312,491

660,918 Total Assets 1,549,746,943

222,607,220

1,411,402,316

216,306,868















Liabilities and Equity













Current liabilities:













Accrued payroll and welfare expenses 58,318,063

8,376,866

57,926,124

8,877,567 Income tax payable 82,800,208

11,893,506

85,592,667

13,117,650 Other tax payable 695,081

99,842

2,643,970

405,206 Amounts due to related parties — current 19,439,664

2,792,333

16,625,680

2,547,997 Deferred revenue from related parties 42,053,959

6,040,673

10,364,519

1,588,432 Deferred revenue 35,674,503

5,124,322

8,598,708

1,317,810 Other current liabilities 78,201,072

11,232,881

59,759,820

9,158,593 Total current liabilities 317,182,550

45,560,423

241,511,488

37,013,255 Deferred revenue — non-current from related parties 4,917,845

706,404

11,425,388

1,751,017 Deferred revenue — non-current 311,651

44,766

1,284,080

196,794 Operating Lease Liabilities — non-current 28,518,789

4,096,468

12,619,411

1,934,009 Total Liabilities 350,930,835

50,408,061

266,840,367

40,895,075 Equity 1,198,816,108

172,199,159

1,144,561,949

175,411,793 Total Liabilities and Total Shareholders' Equity 1,549,746,943

222,607,220

1,411,402,316

216,306,868

Jupai Holdings Limited Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (In RMB, except for USD data and ADS data)



Three months ended

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2019

2020

2020

RMB

USD[6]

RMB

USD[7] Revenues













Third party revenues 99,231,965

14,253,780

41,379,039

6,341,615 Related party revenues 39,061,709

5,610,863

57,193,393

8,765,271 Total revenues 138,293,674

19,864,643

98,572,432

15,106,886 Taxes and surcharges (1,353,899)

(194,475)

(565,556)

(86,675) Net revenues 136,939,775

19,670,168

98,006,876

15,020,211















Operating costs and expenses:













Cost of revenues (91,438,915)

(13,134,378)

(39,934,255)

(6,120,192) Selling expenses (50,454,658)

(7,247,358)

(18,069,045)

(2,769,202) General and administrative expenses (45,793,524)

(6,577,829)

(39,263,834)

(6,017,446) Other operating income — government subsidies 21,250,000

3,052,372

5,905,000

904,980 Total operating cost and expenses (166,437,097)

(23,907,193)

(91,362,134)

(14,001,860) Income (loss) from operations (29,497,322)

(4,237,025)

6,644,742

1,018,351















Interest income 1,202,464

172,723

1,580,173

242,172 Investment (loss) income 15,015,285

2,156,811

(9,561,729)

(1,465,399) Other income 580,151

83,333

1,078,708

165,319 Total other (loss) income 16,797,900

2,412,867

(6,902,848)

(1,057,908) Loss before taxes and loss from equity in affiliates (12,699,422)

(1,824,158)

(258,106)

(39,557) Income tax expense (19,844,896)

(2,850,541)

(41,138)

(6,305) Gain (loss) from equity in affiliates (86,622)

(12,442)

881,194

135,050 Net (loss) income (32,630,940)

(4,687,141)

581,950

89,188 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests 2,478,436

356,005

1,404,579

215,261 Net (loss) income attributable to ordinary shareholders (30,152,504)

(4,331,136)

1,986,529

304,449















Net (loss) income per ADS:













Basic (0.90)

(0.13)

0.06

0.01 Diluted (0.90)

(0.13)

0.06

0.01 Weighted average number of ADSs used in computation:













Basic 33,622,879

33,622,879

33,181,510

33,181,510 Diluted 33,622,879

33,622,879

33,181,510

33,181,510

Jupai Holdings Limited Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (In RMB, except for USD data and ADS data)



Twelve months ended

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2019

2020

2020

RMB

USD

RMB

USD Revenues













Third party revenues 387,870,253

55,714,076

212,783,752

32,610,536 Related party revenues 402,889,899

57,871,513

177,025,427

27,130,334 Total revenues 790,760,152

113,585,589

389,809,179

59,740,870 Taxes and surcharges (4,812,940)

(691,336)

(1,637,436)

(250,948) Net revenues 785,947,212

112,894,253

388,171,743

59,489,922















Operating costs and expenses:













Cost of revenues (481,746,067)

(69,198,493)

(205,634,704)

(31,514,897) Selling expenses (206,777,405)

(29,701,716)

(84,903,304)

(13,012,001) General and administrative expenses (265,527,496)

(38,140,638)

(153,650,898)

(23,548,030) Other operating income — government subsidies 31,429,802

4,514,609

21,590,703

3,308,920 Total operating cost and expenses (922,621,166)

(132,526,238)

(422,598,203)

(64,766,008) Loss from operations (136,673,954)

(19,631,985)

(34,426,460)

(5,276,086)















Interest income 6,136,600

881,467

5,162,441

791,179 Investment (loss) income 12,627,142

1,813,775

(7,333,446)

(1,123,900) Other income 3,409,000

489,673

2,382,302

365,104 Total other income 22,172,742

3,184,915

211,297

32,383 Loss before taxes and loss from equity in affiliates (114,501,212)

(16,447,070)

(34,215,163)

(5,243,703) Income tax expense (52,944,639)

(7,605,021)

(796,524)

(122,073) Loss from equity in affiliates (5,015,063)

(720,369)

(1,612,759)

(247,166) Net loss (172,460,914)

(24,772,460)

(36,624,446)

(5,612,942) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests 7,774,839

1,116,786

5,256,798

805,640 Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (164,686,075)

(23,655,674)

(31,367,648)

(4,807,302)















Net loss per ADS:













Basic (4.90)

(0.70)

(0.94)

(0.14) Diluted (4.90)

(0.70)

(0.94)

(0.14) Weighted average number of ADSs used in computation:













Basic 33,615,983

33,615,983

33,405,213

33,405,213 Diluted 33,615,983

33,615,983

33,405,213

33,405,213

Jupai Holdings Limited Unaudited Condensed Comprehensive Income Statements (In RMB, except for USD data)



Three months ended

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2019

2020

2020

RMB

USD

RMB

USD Net (loss) income (32,630,940)

(4,687,141)

581,950

89,188 Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax:













Change in cumulative foreign currency translation adjustment (11,558,804)

(1,660,319)

(9,984,441)

(1,530,183) Other comprehensive loss (11,558,804)

(1,660,319)

(9,984,441)

(1,530,183) Comprehensive loss (44,189,744)

(6,347,460)

(9,402,491)

(1,440,995) Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests (2,481,770)

(356,484)

(1,321,253)

(202,491) Comprehensive loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (41,707,974)

(5,990,976)

(8,081,238)

(1,238,504)

Jupai Holdings Limited Unaudited Condensed Comprehensive Income Statements (In RMB, except for USD data)



Twelve months ended

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2019

2020

2020

RMB

USD

RMB

USD Net loss (172,460,914)

(24,772,460)

(36,624,446)

(5,612,942) Other comprehensive loss, net of tax:













Change in cumulative foreign currency translation adjustment (3,245,903)

(466,245)

(16,091,628)

(2,466,150) Other comprehensive loss (3,245,903)

(466,245)

(16,091,628)

(2,466,150) Comprehensive loss (175,706,817)

(25,238,705)

(52,716,074)

(8,079,092) Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests (7,748,689)

(1,113,029)

(5,135,943)

(787,118) Comprehensive loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (167,958,128)

(24,125,676)

(47,580,131)

(7,291,974)

Jupai Holdings Limited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (In RMB, except for ADS data and percentages)



Three months ended

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2020

RMB

RMB Net margin attributable to ordinary shareholders -22.0%

2.0% Adjusted net margin attributable to ordinary shareholders (non-GAAP) -20.3%

2.3%







Net (loss) income attributable to ordinary shareholders (30,152,504)

1,986,529 Adjustment for share-based compensation (net of tax effect of nil for both three

months ended December 31, 2019 and 2020) 2,389,105

264,531 Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to ordinary shareholders (non-GAAP) (27,763,399)

2,251,060







Net (loss) income attributable to ordinary shareholders per ADS, diluted (0.90)

0.06 Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to ordinary shareholders per ADS, diluted (non-GAAP) (0.83)

0.07







Weighted average number of ADSs used in computation:





Diluted 33,622,879

33,181,510

Jupai Holdings Limited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (In RMB, except for ADS data and percentages)



Twelve months ended

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2020

RMB

RMB Net margin attributable to ordinary shareholders -21.0%

-8.1% Adjusted net margin attributable to ordinary shareholders (non-GAAP) -19.7%

-7.2%







Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (164,686,075)

(31,367,648) Adjustment for share-based compensation (net of tax effect of nil for both twelve months

ended December 31, 2019 and 2020) 9,583,596

3,593,399 Adjustment for amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition (net of tax effect of

RMB196,316 and nil for twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2020, respectively) 588,954

- Adjusted net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (non-GAAP) (154,513,525)

(27,774,249)







Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders per ADS, diluted (4.90)

(0.94) Adjusted net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders per ADS, diluted (non-GAAP) (4.60)

(0.83)







Weighted average number of ADSs used in computation:





Diluted 33,615,983

33,405,213

SOURCE Jupai Holdings Limited