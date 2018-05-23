Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

U.S./International: +1-845-675-0437 or +1-866-519-4004 Hong Kong: +852-3018-6771 or 800-906-601 Mainland China: 400-620-8038 or 800-819-0121 Singapore: +65-6713-5090 or 800-101-2868

Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode to join the call. The passcode is: 3688852

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until June 5, 2018:

U.S./International: +1-855-452-5696 Hong Kong: 800-963-117 Mainland China: 400-632-2162 Singapore: 800-616-2305 Passcode: 3688852

Additionally, a live and archived webcast will be available at http://jupai.investorroom.com.

About Jupai (NYSE: JP):

Jupai Holdings Limited ("Jupai") (NYSE: JP) is a leading third-party wealth management service provider focusing on distributing wealth management products and providing quality product advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China. Jupai's comprehensive and personalized client service and broad range of carefully selected third-party and self-developed products have made it a trusted brand among its clients. Jupai maintains extensive and targeted coverage of China's high-net-worth population.

For more information, please visit http://jupai.investorroom.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jupai-to-report-first-quarter-2018-financial-results-on-may-28-2018-300652376.html

SOURCE Jupai Holdings Limited