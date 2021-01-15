Jupiter Florida Celebrity Home Sets Record as Most Expensive Ever Racing Legend Johnny Gray's Home Listed for $ 32.5 Million

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla., Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time ever a mainland home in Northern Palm Beach County has broken the $ 30 million dollar mark. An incredible 30,000 square foot estate is the most expensive home ever listed in Jupiter and brings the community into the exclusive $30 million and up club. The property is owned by racing legend Johnny Gray and is being listed at $ 32.5 million by Waterfront Properties and Club Communities. The Admirals Cove Estate property features a million dollar movie theater crafted by an associate of Film Legend George Lucas, an air conditioned 25 car state of the art garage with workshop and indoor parking for a tour bus, a trophy room, a million dollar winding pool with swim-up bar, 2 Jacuzzi's, a waterfall, a dock for a 160ft. mega yacht, and other amenities.

Magnificent 30,000 sq.ft. Celebrity home most exclusive ever listed in Jupiter, Florida. Agent: Rob Thomson, Waterfront Properties Grand Staircase Entry at 176 Spyglass Lane, Jupiter, Fl. Home includes a million dollar theater designed by an associate of George Lucas, an air conditioned 25 car garage with workshop and indoor parking for a motor coach, 365' of prime waterfront with space for a mega yacht, and much more !

Listing Agent Rob Thomson of Waterfront Properties says a new era for the area is beginning right before our eyes, "This is the most exclusive listing ever in Jupiter and northern mainland Palm Beach County. Prices for luxury real estate in the area are coming into their own as more people discover the beauty and lifestyle offered by Jupiter and Northern Palm Beach County."

The home also features 6 bedrooms, 7 full and 3 half bathrooms, a gym, a commercial elevator, state of the art electronics including drop down TV's and sound system, and other touches crafted by special attention from the owner. For more information on the property contact Rob Thomson, Waterfront Properties, (561) 346-1881.

Video link (aerial and interior b-roll with interview Q&A at end)

News media is granted permission to edit and use the video for coverage of this release/story. Q&A Subject: Rob Thomson, Waterfront Properties

Video : https://drive.google.com/file/d/15hjHmXyGiQk9RJ-1KSCuaBctPDpNHQqg/view?usp=sharing

Property listing : https://www.waterfront-properties.com/listing/rx-10684338-176-spyglass-lane-jupiter-fl-33477/?tvald

