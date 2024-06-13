JUPITER JOINS THE SAPHYRE ENDEAVOR

JUPITER LEVERAGES SAPHYRE'S PATENTED PLATFORM FOR THE ONBOARDING AND MAINTENANCE OF ITS TRADING RELATIONSHIPS WITH BROKERS AND CUSTODIANS.

HOBOKEN, N.J., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Saphyre, Inc., a multi award winning fintech company acclaimed for its patented technology that addresses pre-trade and post-trade challenges, announces that Jupiter has joined its network of financial institutions utilizing the Saphyre platform.

Saphyre's automated intelligence streamlines the onboarding and maintenance of custody and broker trading, synchronizing associated reference data in real-time. This creates a single, up-to-date data source for all external parties. Subsequently, the solution addresses failed trade issues and facilitates real-time, T+0 collaboration between parties, essential for meeting the upcoming T+1 commitments.

Stephen Roche, President & Co-Founder of Saphyre, shared, "We're thrilled to welcome Jupiter, a leading financial investment management firm, to our endeavor. By implementing our technology, Jupiter will be able to ensure data integrity throughout the entire lifecycle of a fund, accelerating pre-trade to post-trade processes for their firm as well as their broker and custodial partners."

Clive Phillips, Head of Client Group Business Management & Onboarding, shared, "We are excited to join the Saphyre platform and utilize the technology to support the growth in our institutional and international client base. Saphyre will deliver increased data integrity and automation of account set ups. Onboarding of Jupiter clients will be enhanced by the improved visibility, timeframes and accuracy of account set ups and data exchange with market participants (counterparties and custodians) and contribute to speed to market and the overall client onboarding experience."

About Saphyre

Saphyre leverages patented AI technology to digitize all pre-trade data and activities across multiple counterparties: from asset owners to investment managers, hedge funds to prime brokers, any client firms to broker-dealers and custodians, and much more. Saphyre's platform maintains memory of data and documents, resulting in clients not having to search or resubmit information, and expedites flow in a digitally structured manner so that it can be consumed and understood by any permissioned counterparty in the finance industry. This allows firms not only to assess risk faster but they can speed their onboarding processes, get real-time ready-to-trade statuses per account, and eliminate 70%-75% of redundant or inefficient post-trade activities.

About Jupiter

Jupiter is a specialist, high conviction, active asset manager. We exist to help our clients achieve their long-term investment objectives. From our origins in 1985, Jupiter now offers a range of actively managed strategies available to UK and international clients including equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternatives. Jupiter is a constituent member of the FTSE 250 Index, and has assets under management of £52.6bn /$66.4bn /€61.6bn as at 29/03/2024.

Independence of thought and individual accountability define us. Our fund managers follow their convictions and seek those investment opportunities that they believe will ensure the best outcome for our clients. They do this through fundamental analysis and research, a clear investment process and risk management framework, with a focus on good stewardship.

