Jupiter Medical Center and Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of the University of Miami Health System, Enter Affiliation to Advance Cancer Treatment in Palm Beach County

Patients with highly complex or rare cancers will benefit from the specialized expertise, leading-edge technology and clinical research available at NCI-designated cancer centers, such as Sylvester. Those treatments include bone marrow transplants, CAR T-cell immunotherapy, precision medicine approaches, cancer prevention, proton therapy coming later this year, and other new methods to preventing and treating cancer.

"Our affiliation allows patients to continue to receive world-class, personalized and comprehensive cancer care at Jupiter Medical Center, while making it easier for our patients to access the experts, specialized technology and scientific breakthroughs being made at Sylvester," said Dr. Amit Rastogi, president and chief executive officer of Jupiter Medical Center. "The relative proximity of Jupiter Medical Center and Sylvester will help support collaboration and cooperation between the medical teams at both institutions."

"We have a highly-qualified team of more than 300 cancer-focused physicians and researchers working together to deliver world class expertise in cancer prevention, innovative treatments and survivorship to patients," said Dr. Stephen D. Nimer, director of the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. "This affiliation allows Sylvester to work with a hospital that shares our mission to make advanced cancer care available to a broader community. We are very happy to have an opportunity to work with Jupiter Medical Center to provide pioneering treatments to more patients from Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast."

Dedicated nurse navigators will facilitate communication and coordination of care between the medical teams at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and Jupiter Medical Center. The agreement also provides opportunities for cancer experts from both medical centers to collaborate on patient evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment, sharing best practices to determine the best treatment plans for all types of cancer.

Jupiter Medical Center is home to the new Anderson Family Cancer Institute, a 55,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art cancer center opening in March 2020. Accredited by the American College of Radiology, the Commission on Cancer and the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers, Jupiter Medical Center offers full spectrum of cancer care, including advanced diagnostics, personalized treatments provided by a multidisciplinary team of clinicians, support services for family and caregivers and survivorship programs.

Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center is one of only 71 NCI-designed centers nationwide. This designation recognizes cancer centers that meet rigorous standards for multi-disciplinary care and state-of-the-art research focused on developing new approaches to treating and curing cancer.

About Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center

Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of UHealth - University of Miami Health System and the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, is the only cancer center in South Florida designated by the National Cancer Institute. NCI designation recognizes that Sylvester has met the most rigorous standards for cancer research, beginning in our laboratories, extending to patient care, and meeting specific needs in our community. Sylvester is known as South Florida's leader in patient-focused cancer research and care, offering the only Phase 1 Clinical Trials program – the first step in evaluating how patients respond to the latest investigational treatments. NCI designation further expands Sylvester's ability to provide access to novel therapies through more clinical trials and collaboration with other designated centers. Equipped with a highly qualified team of more than 300 cancer-focused physicians and researchers working together, Sylvester discovers, develops, and delivers more precision cancer care. To serve current and future patients, Sylvester has a network of conveniently located outpatient treatment facilities throughout South Florida.

About Jupiter Medical Center

Ranked #1 for quality, patient safety and patient satisfaction, Jupiter Medical Center is the leading destination for world-class health care in Palm Beach County and the greater Treasure Coast. In 2019, the Leapfrog Group named Jupiter Medical Center a "Top Hospital," a distinction earned by only 6 percent of hospitals nationwide. Jupiter Medical Center is also the only hospital in Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties to receive a 4-star quality and safety rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). Outstanding physicians, state-of-the-art facilities, innovative techniques and a commitment to serving the community enable Jupiter Medical Center to meet a broad range of patient needs. The region's only independent, not-for-profit hospital, Jupiter Medical Center offers specialty concentrations in orthopedics and spine care; cancer care and oncology; cardiac and vascular care; neuroscience and stroke care; women's and children's services; urgent care; and other key areas. For more information on Jupiter Medical Center, please call (561) 263-2200 or visit jupitermed.com.

