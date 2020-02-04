Jupiter Medical Center Ranked #1 in Region for Overall Quality

As the only hospital to receive a 4-star rating in the Treasure Coast region, Jupiter Medical Center remains the highest ranked hospital in Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties. The Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings are intended to help patients and families evaluate health care options in a given geographic region. Jupiter Medical Center's 4-star rating reflects a strong performance on nearly 60 measures of quality of care for serious diseases such as heart failure, stroke and pneumonia, as well as safety, readmissions, patient experience, effectiveness, timeliness and efficiency.

"At Jupiter Medical Center, we take great pride in providing world-class health care to our patients and their families," said Dr. Amit Rastogi, president and CEO of Jupiter Medical Center. "Earning a top rating among hospitals in our region is a tremendous accomplishment for the team at Jupiter Medical Center, and demonstrates our commitment to delivering superior patient outcomes in Palm Beach County and across the region."

Recently, Jupiter Medical Center launched several innovative initiatives to further support advancing clinical excellence, enhancing the patient experience and strengthening a culture of caring.

More than 2,000 Jupiter Medical Center physicians, nurses and other team members, along with 230 volunteers, participated in the Language of Caring training, an evidence-based strategy to build communication skills among health care providers. The Language of Caring teaches health care providers how to communicate in a way that conveys their compassion, demonstrates respect and helps patients understand important information such as discharge instructions.

Jupiter Medical Center has also recently implemented a new digital tool called Orchid Rounding that enables nurses to gather patient feedback and requests on a digital device at the patient's bedside. This information can then be quickly shared with physicians and other team members. The result is the ability to meet and respond to a patient's needs more quickly during a hospital stay.

Jupiter Medical Center continues to be a leader in key measures of the patient experience among hospitals in Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties. The medical center was voted "Best Hospital" and "Best Place to Have a Baby" in Palm Beach County by readers of The Palm Beach Post in 2019.

Jupiter Medical Center is also among only 37 general hospitals in the nation to receive a Top Hospital Award from The Leapfrog Group, an independent, nonprofit organization founded to improve the quality and safety of U.S. hospitals. To achieve the Top Hospital designation, Jupiter Medical Center earned an "A" Hospital Safety Grade in fall 2019.

About Jupiter Medical Center

Ranked #1 for quality, patient safety and patient satisfaction, Jupiter Medical Center is the leading destination for world-class health care in Palm Beach County and the greater Treasure Coast region.

In 2019, The Leapfrog Group named Jupiter Medical Center a "Top Hospital," a distinction earned by only 6 percent of hospitals nationwide. Jupiter Medical Center is also the only hospital in Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties to receive a 4-star quality and safety rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

Outstanding physicians, state-of-the-art facilities, innovative techniques and a commitment to serving the community enable Jupiter Medical Center to meet a broad range of patient needs. The region's only independent, not-for-profit hospital, Jupiter Medical Center offers specialty concentrations in orthopedics and spine care; cancer care and oncology; cardiac and vascular care; neuroscience and stroke care; women's and children's services; urgent care; and other key areas. For more information on Jupiter Medical Center, please call (561) 263-2200 or visit jupitermed.com

