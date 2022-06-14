Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. Announces Journal of Alzheimer's Disease Publication Highlighting use of JOTROL™

Pre-clinical proof-of-concept demonstrated in a disease model

JUPITER, Fla. and BOSTON, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. ("Jupiter" or the "Company"), today announced the publication in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease of "JOTROL™, a Novel Formulation of Resveratrol, Shows Beneficial Effects in the 3xTg-AD Mouse Model." This research, performed in collaboration with the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine demonstrated that a novel, oral formulation of resveratrol, JOTROL™, was able to deliver therapeutically viable levels of resveratrol in a disease mouse model of Alzheimer's disease (AD). The results showed that JOTROL™ significantly increased bioavailability over non-formulated resveratrol and that treatment resulted in AD-related gene expression changes, as well as changes in inflammatory gene and cytokine levels. JOTROL™ may be effective as a prophylaxis and/or treatment for AD through increased expression and/or activation of neuroprotective genes, suppression of pro-inflammatory genes, and regulation of central and peripheral cytokine levels. "This study demonstrated the much-improved bioavailability and activity of JOTROL™ over unformulated resveratrol in an animal model of Alzheimer's disease with extended drug exposure, stated lead author Professor Claes Wahlestedt, Associate Dean for Therapeutic Innovation, Department of Psychiatry & Behavioral Health at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine."

JOTROL™ Product Differentiation Comparison.

About JOTROL™

JOTROL™, the Company's unique and patented platform product, is an enhanced resveratrol formulation designed to safely deliver therapeutically relevant levels of resveratrol. In a Phase I first-in-man trial, JOTROL™ was administered in ascending doses to assess safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics. JOTROL™ was determined to be safe and well tolerated at all dose levels administered and achieved blood plasma target levels 8-10-fold higher than naïve resveratrol administered in historical clinical trials. The study was financed by a grant from the National Institute on Aging (NIA), entitled Safety and Pharmacokinetics of JOTROL for Alzheimer's Disease. Resveratrol can cross the blood-brain barrier and has demonstrated positive effects on oxidative stress, inflammation, and mitochondrial function in Friedreich's ataxia (FA) and Alzheimer's disease (AD) patients.

About Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc.

Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on treating CNS disorders and rare diseases. The Company's platform product, JOTROL™, offers potential therapeutic benefit to most central nervous system diseases such as Alzheimer's disease, ataxias, and metabolic disorders such as Lysosomal Storage Disorders and mitochondrial diseases. Human clinical trial data shows benefits in several indications and the FDA has accepted a first investigational new drug (IND) application of JOTROL™. More information may be found on the Company's website www.jupiterneurosciences.com.

