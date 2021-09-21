Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. Announces New Corporate Offices

JUPITER, Fla. and BOSTON, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. ("Jupiter" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline focused on the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases, today announced that the Company headquarters has moved to a new location, 1001 North US HWY 1, Suite #504, Jupiter, FL 33477. Additionally, Jupiter has established an office at 127 Main Street, Boston, MA 02129.

"We are very pleased with our new office locations, which give us needed space at our HQ in Florida, as well as to expand our academic collaborations with scientists at Harvard and MIT in Boston," stated Christer Rosén, CEO and Chairman of the Board, Jupiter Neurosciences. "We expect to announce exciting additions to our management team as well, so stay tuned for more news."

About JOTROL™

Jupiter Neurosciences has developed a unique and patented platform product, JOTROL™, an enhanced resveratrol formulation that delivers superior oral bioavailability with a strong safety profile. Based on JOTROL™ pharmacokinetic correlations with studies that administered conventional resveratrol, therapeutically relevant blood plasma concentrations can be readily achieved. Additionally, JOTROL™ has demonstrated the ability in preclinical experiments and clinical trials to cross the blood-brain barrier, where it has positive effects on oxidative stress, inflammation, and mitochondrial function. JOTROL™ has many potential indications of use for rare diseases, of which we are primarily targeting Mucopolysaccharidoses Type 1, Friedreich's ataxia, MELAS and early-stage ALS. In the broader disease indication areas, JOTROL™ will target mild cognitive impairment/early Alzheimer's disease, TBI/concussion and Covid-19 with future projects in early-stage development.

About Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc.

Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on treating CNS disorders and rare diseases. The Company's platform product, JOTROL™, offers potential therapeutic benefit to most central nervous system diseases such as Alzheimer's disease, ataxias, and metabolic disorders such as Lysosomal Storage Disorders and mitochondrial diseases. Human clinical trial data shows benefits in several indications and the FDA has accepted a first investigational new drug (IND) application of JOTROL™. More information may be found on the Company's website www.jupiterneurosciences.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain statements relating to future results which are forward-looking statements. It is possible that the Company's actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements, depending on factors including whether results obtained in preclinical and nonclinical studies and clinical trials will be indicative of results obtained in future clinical trials; whether preliminary or interim results from a clinical trial will be indicative of the final results of the trial; the size of the potential markets for the Company's drug candidates and its ability to service those markets; and the Company's current and future capital requirements and its ability to raise additional funds to satisfy its capital needs. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which we hereafter become aware.

