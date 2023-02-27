Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. Announces Research Breakthrough with JOTROL™ in Parkinson's Disease

JUPITER, Fla. and BOSTON, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. ("Jupiter" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline focused on the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases, today announced topline proof-of-concept preclinical data with its proprietary resveratrol drug product, JOTROL™, for Parkinson's Disease (PD). In collaboration with scientists Shaun Brothers, PhD, MBA and Candace Carriere, PhD at the University of Miami School of Medicine, the Company recently completed preclinical activities in a validated mouse model of PD. This model of PD mimics many aspects of the disease utilizing a unilateral injection of a neurotoxin precursor that elicits nigral cell loss, striatal dopamine loss and behavior deficits similar to physiological characteristics of human Parkinson's disease.

Statistically significant positive outcomes, particularly in the endpoint of enhanced grip strength, has now been established in two preclinical indications, PD and MPSI. Grip strength is a key physical manifestation of the disease, a motor score used to measure the severity and progression of PD. Improvement of grip strength is a disease modifying breakthrough for patients suffering with Parkinson's. Additional findings include JOTROL™ significantly improving an outcome used to evaluate motor coordination, rotarod performance; significantly improving behavioral characteristics induced in the animal model; as well as being generally safe and well tolerated.

"These exciting data support our nomination of JNS115 as our next development project and our entrance into the PD population with JOTROL™. JNS115 is a clear strategic priority for the Company," commented Alison Silva, President & CBO. "This research demonstrates the neuroprotectant abilities of JOTROL™ as a potential treatment to prevent onset and progression of PD symptoms. We look forward to advancing this program with a partner, as well as continuing to advance our internal rare disease and ongoing MCI/ early Alzheimer's Disease programs."

JOTROL™, the Company's unique and patented platform product, is an enhanced orally administered resveratrol formulation designed to safely deliver therapeutically relevant levels of resveratrol. In a Phase I first-in-man trial, JOTROL™ was administered in ascending doses to assess safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics. JOTROL™ was determined to be safe and well tolerated at all dose levels administered and achieved blood plasma target levels 8-10-fold higher than naïve resveratrol administered in historical clinical trials. These clinical studies were financed by a grant from the National Institute on Aging (NIA), entitled Safety and Pharmacokinetics of JOTROL for Alzheimer's Disease. Resveratrol has the ability to cross the blood-brain barrier and has demonstrated positive effects on oxidative stress, inflammation and mitochondrial function in Friedreich's ataxia (FRDA) and Alzheimer's disease (AD) patients.

About Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc.

Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on treating CNS disorders and rare diseases. The Company's platform product, JOTROL™, offers potential therapeutic benefit to most central nervous system diseases such as Alzheimer's disease, ataxias, and metabolic disorders such as Lysosomal Storage Disorders and mitochondrial diseases. Human clinical trial data shows benefits in several indications and the FDA has accepted a first investigational new drug (IND) application of JOTROL™. More information may be found on the Company's website www.jupiterneurosciences.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain statements relating to future results which are forward-looking statements. It is possible that the Company's actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements, depending on factors including whether results obtained in preclinical and nonclinical studies and clinical trials will be indicative of results obtained in future clinical trials; whether preliminary or interim results from a clinical trial will be indicative of the final results of the trial; the size of the potential markets for the Company's drug candidates and its ability to service those markets; and the Company's current and future capital requirements and its ability to raise additional funds to satisfy its capital needs. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which we hereafter become aware.

