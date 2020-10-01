Jupiter Orphan Therapeutics Announces U.S. Patent for Its Resveratrol Formulation

JUPITER, Fla., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jupiter Orphan Therapeutics, Inc. announced today that its flagship JOTROLTM resveratrol delivery system has been granted patent No. 10780056 by the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office, in addition to its European patents, issued earlier this year.

The U.S. patent covers the suspension of active ingredient resveratrol and other compounds in a micellar emulsion that can be delivered via oral capsule. In this form, a daily dose of JOTROLTM can deliver the equivalent resveratrol dose of approximately 50 standard bottles of red wine, minus wine's alcohol, and its side-effects.

"This delivery platform allows resveratrol's potential as a treatment for neurodegenerative and other conditions to be fully analyzed and understood," said Christer Rosén, Chairman and CEO of Jupiter Orphan Therapeutics, Inc.

Initial data indicate the JOTROLTM formulation renders resveratrol more bioavailable in the blood and central nervous system. The formulation also appears to avoid some gastrointestinal issues seen in clinical resveratrol clinical studies.

The JOTROLTM formulation has been advanced by Jupiter Orphan Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage drug platform company headquartered in Jupiter, Florida that is focused on neurological and rare diseases, in partnership with Aquanova AG of Darmstadt, Germany, the patent holder. Scientists at the University of Miami, MIT and Georgetown University have also consulted on its development. Jupiter Orphan Therapeutics, Inc. holds the global rights to this intellectual property through an agreement with Aquanova AG.

Earlier this month, the National Institutes of Health awarded Jupiter Orphan Therapeutics $1.7 million to support a Phase I clinical study of JOTROLTM for treatment of early-stage Alzheimer's disease. JOTROLTM is also currently undergoing evaluation for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and mucopolysaccharidosis type-I, says Marshall Hayward, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Jupiter Orphan Therapeutics, and co-inventor of the approved patent.

Resveratrol is a plant compound with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Found in grape skins, red wine, peanuts, berries and other plants, many studies have shown its apparent benefits for improving markers of brain inflammation and oxidative stress. Studies have also shown it can improve the efficiency of cells' energy organelles, called mitochondria. Damage to mitochondria is seen in Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. Resveratrol also appears to have anti-aging properties similar to caloric-restriction-associated metabolism regulators called sirtuins.

Because it possesses such diverse mechanisms of action, it may have many eventual indications, Rosén said.

For more information about Jupiter Orphan Therapeutics and JOTROLTM, visit www.jupiterorphan.com.

Company contact:

Christer Rosén, Chairman and CEO

[email protected]

+1 561 308-7780

SOURCE Jupiter Orphan Therapeutics, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.jupiterorphan.com

