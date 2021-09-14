Jupiter Orphan Therapeutics, Inc. Announces New Corporate Name, Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc.

JUPITER, Fla., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jupiter Orphan Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on treating central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases, today announced a name change to Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc., and a new website, www.jupiterneurosciences.com. The name and branding were chosen to reflect the Company's expanded focus to include CNS disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease, traumatic brain injury (TBI), and concussion.

"We are pleased to have renamed Jupiter Orphan Therapeutics to Jupiter Neurosciences to clearly reflect our broadened focus on CNS disorders," stated Christer Rosén, CEO and Chairman of the Board, Jupiter Neurosciences. "While orphan diseases like MPS-I and Friedreich's ataxia remain the cornerstone of our pipeline, recent scientific data indicate strong anti-inflammatory effects with our product, JOTROL™. We believe these effects may be applicable to many CNS related diseases and therefore believe that focusing on neurosciences underscores our commitment to addressing larger unmet medical needs."

Jupiter Neurosciences has developed a unique platform product, JOTROL™, the first and only a resveratrol product that is designed to deliver a therapeutically effective dose of resveratrol in the blood stream without causing gastrointestinal (GI) side effects. JOTROL™ is a safe, oral medication that delivers resveratrol into the blood plasma with significantly greater bioavailability than conventional resveratrol and has demonstrated the ability in preclinical trials, to cross the blood-brain barrier, where it has positive effects on oxidative stress, inflammation, and mitochondrial function.

Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug platform company focused on treating neuroinflammation. Jupiter's therapeutic candidate, JOTROL™, is applicable has potential indications for many central nervous system (CNS) diseases, including Alzheimer's disease (AD), and traumatic brain injury (TBI). JOTROL's™ multi-functional effects, such as nuclear factor erythyroid-2 (NrF2) activation and epigenetic mechanisms also make it a potential for treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA), Mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1 (MPS-I), and mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke (MELAS). JOTROL™ is also being studied in early stage programs for COVID-19 and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). www.jupiterneurosciences.com

This press release may contain certain statements relating to future results which are forward-looking statements. It is possible that the Company's actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements, depending on factors including whether results obtained in preclinical and nonclinical studies and clinical trials will be indicative of results obtained in future clinical trials; whether preliminary or interim results from a clinical trial will be indicative of the final results of the trial; the size of the potential markets for the Company's drug candidates and its ability to service those markets; and the Company's current and future capital requirements and its ability to raise additional funds to satisfy its capital needs. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which we hereafter become aware.

