Jupiter Orphan Therapeutics, Inc. Selected to Participate at Upcoming Cavendish BioHealth Impact Forum

JUPITER, Fla., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jupiter Orphan Therapeutics, Inc. ("JOT"), a clinical stage, drug platform development company, announced today it has been selected to present at the upcoming Cavendish BioHealth Impact Forum taking place June 19, 2019 in Chicago, Ill., co-hosted with the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, Envestnet and IQVIA. The Forum provides an environment for family offices, foundations and impact investors develop and implement their individual pro-social impact investing, grant-giving, and philanthropy programs within health and the life sciences. To accomplish this mission, the Forum showcases presentations and panel discussions by leading family offices, accomplished foundations, impact investors, research institutions, private-sector companies and nonprofit organizations engaged in developing innovations with the potential for transformational impact on disease prevention, diagnosis and treatment. A unique gathering of impact investors, Cavendish BioHealth Impact Forums are hosted by leading institutions around the United States and take place several times each year.

J. Michael Moffat, Chairman of Cavendish Global explains, "With the help of our expert team, Selection Committee and advisors, we conduct a global search of research institutions and private-sector companies in order to identify organizations that meet the required standard of excellence. The quality and originality of JOT's research and scientific insights in Alzheimer's Disease as well as ataxias, lysosomal storage disorders, and mitochondrial diseases positions them to make a major contribution to the treatment of these diseases, their affected families and society."

"We are honored to be selected to present at the 2019 Chicago Forum, and it is further recognition of our innovative approach to treat many rare diseases, as well as Alzheimer's Disease, afflicting populations around the world today," said Christer Rosén, CEO of JOT. "We welcome the chance to interact with many of world's most accomplished scientists, thought-leaders and generous philanthropic individuals and families who are all dedicated to the common cause of improving the health and lives of people around the world."

The Cavendish community consists of over 200 leading family offices, foundations and impact investors from around the world with combined assets of over $225 billion who share a passion for pro-social endeavors within health and the life sciences. The Cavendish BioHealth Impact Forum provides impact investors with a curated, peer-to-peer knowledge expansion and relationship building environment, combined with the information and educational resources required by those actively seeking to accelerate technological innovation and health access through sustainable philanthropy, grant-making and impact investing. The Forum is also an opportunity for impact investors to champion and share information on projects and organizations, which they are passionate about with other impact investors from around the world.

About Jupiter Orphan Therapeutics, Inc.

Jupiter Orphan Therapeutics, Inc. (JOT) is a clinical stage, Drug platform company focused on developing treatments for Alzheimer's Disease as well as targeted rare diseases, such as, ataxias, lysosomal storage disorders, and mitochondrial diseases. JOT, a Delaware Corporation with its principal office located in Jupiter, FL, USA, was founded in the summer of 2015. In its short period of operations, JOT has assembled a very strong management and scientific team as well as developed a proprietary product for treatment of several indications. JOT has developed a unique platform product, JOTROL™, which is a patented reformulation of the well-known "wonder" medication resveratrol. Resveratrol has poor bio-availability in humans and at high doses, which is required for any therapeutic effect, causes GI side effects. Unlike large molecule therapeutics on the market, resveratrol, delivered by JOTROL™ into blood plasma, crosses the blood brain barrier, helping alleviate a number of central nervous system symptoms associated with many diseases. JOTROL™ unlocks the true potential of resveratrol.

Further information is available on the Company's website, www.jupiterorphan.com.

About Cavendish Global

(http://cavendishglobal.com)

Cavendish Global is a peer-to-peer community of individually-selected innovators in health and the life sciences; over 200 leading family offices, philanthropists, foundations and impact investors; key opinion leaders and renown institutional partners that share a passion for well-conceived impact investing, sustainable philanthropy and delivering transformative impact. Cavendish provides the resources for innovators to advance their impactful work from mind to marketplace — through connectivity, advisory services, access to key opinion leaders and capital opportunities. The upcoming BioHealth Impact Forum will take place June 19, 2019 at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, and is by invitation only. Throughout 2019 and early 2020, Cavendish will host Forums in Phoenix, Ariz., San Francisco, Calif., New York City and additional cities to be announced.

Learn more about the upcoming Chicago Forum at http://cavendishglobal.com/2019-chicago/.

